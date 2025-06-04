Visit Qatar Launches 2025 Summer Campaign 'Moments Made For You'
Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar has launched its 2025 summer campaign 'Moments Made for You', inviting visitors from across the GCC and beyond to experience Qatar as a premium summer destination offering something for everyone.
The campaign will showcase Qatar's diverse offerings during the summer season, where families, and groups of friends can enjoy experiences tailored to their interests.
Highlights include air-conditioned open-air attractions such as Gewan Island, world-class shopping districts and luxury malls, and the thrilling Meryal Waterpark. Visitors can also explore a wide array of water-based activities at both public and private beaches, unwind at resort retreats such as Banana Island, and savour Qatar's vibrant culinary scene, from Michelin-starred dining to budget-friendly local gems.
'Moments Made for You' reinforces Qatar's position as a safe and family-friendly holiday destination, with services and infrastructure that cater to all visitors.
The campaign also offers a glimpse of what's to come, including the highly anticipated Qatar Toy Festival 2025, a flagship summer event in Doha designed especially for children and families. It also highlights the upcoming winter season, set to feature an exciting calendar of international sporting events, live musical performances, and vibrant festivals, all promising unforgettable experiences for visitors of all ages.
Qatar offers every visitor a personalised experience that blends entertainment, relaxation, and excitement. From luxury shopping and rejuvenating spa treatments to thrilling water sports, major sporting events, and lively outdoor gatherings, Qatar offers something for every interest, ensuring memorable moments for all.
