Old Doha Port To Celebrate Eid Al Adha With 4-Day Maritime Festivities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Old Doha Port, Qatar's official seaport, will transform into a vibrant hub of celebrations and activities this Eid Al-Adha.



From Friday, June 6 to Monday, June 9 2025, visitors will experience four days of maritime performances, roaming acts, and family-friendly festivities rooted in Qatar's rich seafaring heritage while creating unforgettable moments.



Each evening from 6:30 pm to 10 pm, the port will come alive with the sounds of Qatar's seafaring past. Visitors can look forward to performances by the Traditional Maritime Band, showcasing traditional rhythms and melodies passed down through generations.



These traditional performances will transform the port into a living museum of maritime memory that echoes the enduring spirit of Qatar's coastal communities.



The Mina District will also feature roaming performers who add a playful twist to the Eid festivities. Towering stilt walkers, walking trees, and roller-skating characters will delight visitors, while a glowing bike parade will light up the promenade with color and energy.



"At Old Doha Port, we believe in creating exceptional experiences that celebrate Qatar's past and inspire its future. Our Eid Al Adha festivities embody that mission, connecting people to the sea, to each other, and to the traditions that shape our identity," said CEO of Old Doha Port Engineer Mohammad Abdulla Al Mulla.



"We invite everyone to join us in honoring Qatar's maritime spirit and making new memories at the world's gateway to Qatar," he added.



As the world's maritime gateway to Qatar, Old Doha Port offers a dynamic, multidimensional destination where history and hospitality converge. From its world-class marina and iconic waterfront to its diverse cultural programming, Old Doha Port continues to inspire connection, joy, and a deep appreciation for the stories that shape Qatar's coastal identity.