HITEK AI Achieves ISO 42001 Certification, The First International Standard For AI Management Systems

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Middle East-based smart AI-powered FM solutions provider HITEK AI, which is part of the Farnek group of companies, has achieved ISO 42001 certification, the first international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems. With a strong focus on operational excellence and risk mitigation, ISO 42001 provides a structured framework for organisations to design, develop, implement, monitor, and improve AI systems responsibly and ethically.

Markus Oberlin, Group CEO, Farnek; Javeria Aijaz, Managing Director, HITEK; Ryan Mitchell, Director - QHSEW, at Farnek



"HITEK AI is the first FM-related company in the Middle East to achieve ISO 42001 and as such this gives us and all Farnek group companies a distinct competitive advantage and demonstrates our leadership by complying with international AI standards and aligning with global best practices and ethical principles," said Javeria Aijaz, Managing Director, HITEK AI.

"This enables HITEK AI to demonstrate its leadership in AI governance and compliance, setting a benchmark for responsible AI implementation throughout the region's facilities management industry," she added.

HITEK AI achieved ISO 42001 certification following a long rigorous audit process conducted by Callids Global Quality & Standardization, an accredited external auditor. This involved comprehensive assessments of their process management systems, policies, risk management frameworks, data governance practices, and ethical compliance measures.

The extensive evaluation demonstrated its commitment to aligning with international best practices and standards for AI management, security, and transparency. Throughout the certification process, the company consistently evidenced robust implementation, continuous monitoring, and systematic improvement of its AI solutions and protocols.

"This certification is more than just a milestone for us... it's a clear signal that HITEK AI operates with a strong, structured internal compass to govern the way we build and manage AI. In a fast-evolving landscape, where trust and transparency matter more than ever, ISO 42001 is a stamp of quality assurance that we've embedded ethics, quality, and accountability into the heart of our AI systems. We're not just innovating for today here...we're leading responsibly," commented Ryan Mitchell, Director - QHSEW, at Farnek.

ISO 42001 also allows organisations to identify and mitigate AI-related risks, including critical errors, security threats, and ethical concerns, which supports and improves responsible decision making.

"Moreover, our certification will improve the accuracy, reliability, and sustainability of our AI modeling and optimise AI-driven operations to realise maximum impact. Businesses working with us can rest assured that they have chosen a partner with reliable, responsible, and secure AI processes, supporting their innovation and growth," added Aijaz.

For more information, log on to .

About HITEK AI

HITEK AI is a part of Farnek Group, a leading industry expert with over 45 years of technical expertise and operational experience in Facilities Management, Hospitality, and Technology Infrastructure. Our broad range of intelligent applications is a result of people, processes, and technology empowering our customers with digital, business, and technological transformation. Our solutions are aimed at complementing leaner and more sustainable operational processes that increase productivity and reduce energy consumption.

About Farnek

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss- owned independent total facilities management company. With a skilled workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management services across several sectors: Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure, and Entertainment.