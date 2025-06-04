IEA Leader Reiterates Support For Palestinians In Eid Message

Sheikh Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada urged officials to listen to public complaints and to further support Afghan traders and industrialists.

IEA Deputy Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat shared the caretaker government supreme leader's Eid message on his official X account.

The IEA leader said“Now is the time for all of us to responsibly seize the current opportunity. We must intensify our efforts to strengthen and advance the Islamic system, promote unity and cooperation and ensure that every official fulfills their duties properly and without negligence.”

“They must work in harmony, avoid interference in each other's responsibilities, and strive to implement Sharia first upon themselves and then upon others.”

He added community leaders and influential figures also bore the responsibility to enforce Allah's Sharia within society, ensure rights were upheld, and place everything in its rightful context.

“If they deviate from religion,” he warned,“it will jeopardise the entire Islamic system and the current peace.”

Sheikh Haibatullah instructed all judges and relevant officials to take more serious steps to protect people's rights and resolve disputes.

He emphasised impartiality in judgment and called for the prompt and unobstructed handling of legal cases.

He also directed relevant institutions to work with scholars and elders to promote good deeds and accelerate efforts to guide the public towards a Sharia-based way of life.

He said:“Our businessmen and industrialists must redouble their efforts to develop the country so Afghanistan can become self-reliant and free from foreign dependence.”

“If we wish to maintain independence and stand against all forms of threat, we must recognise that success is tied to resources and the economy - an economy strengthened through the growth of trade and industry. Let us work together for the development and self-sufficiency of our homeland.”

He urged authorities to provide greater support to traders and industrialists, serve returning migrants effectively, assist them in their resettlement, and facilitate transportation to the best of their ability.

He added:“All security and civil servants of the Islamic Emirate must approach their duties with seriousness. They should refrain from interfering in each other's work, as this leads to disorder, mistrust, and dissatisfaction.

“Serving the people is a form of worship. Allah has entrusted you with this responsibility - a divine test. You must therefore serve the public diligently. Negligence is no excuse. Stay vigilant, ease the burden on people, do not create obstacles. Make things easier so that Allah may ease your affairs.

“Do not waste people's time, do not shut your doors on them. Meet them regularly, listen to their concerns and complaints, and ensure everyone receives their due rights. No one should be harmed, and no rights should be violated.”

The IEA leader affirmed that the government serves as a guardian and father figure to the people and must protect their rights and safeguard public trust.

The message added::“Obey the orders and commands of the Amir, as obedience is mandatory. Everyone must adhere to this and operate within the framework of obedience.

“Future generations will depend on your knowledge and experience. Strive to become capable and learned individuals, so you may serve Islam, the Islamic system, and the people with excellence.”

The message concluded with the Islamic Emirate once again declaring its full support for the oppressed people of Palestine, strongly condemning the ongoing violence and urging for an immediate end to the aggression.

