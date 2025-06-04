GCC Urges Continued Global Aid For Afghans

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has emphasised the importance of security and stability in Afghanistan and called on the international community to continue providing humanitarian, economic, and development assistance to the Afghan people.

In a joint statement issued by the GCC Ministerial Council, the council reaffirmed its commitment to Afghanistan's security and stability, describing it as essential for realising the aspirations of the“brotherly Afghan people” and for promoting regional and international peace and security.

The statement read:“The Council stressed the importance of safeguarding women's rights to education and employment, protecting minorities, and ensuring that Afghan territory is not used by terrorist groups or exploited for drug trafficking.”

According to the communiqué, the Council expressed its solidarity with the Afghan people in their fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterated its support for enhancing peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Ministerial Council also commended the ongoing humanitarian and relief assistance provided by its member states and underlined the need for the international community to continue its humanitarian, economic, and development support to help alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people.

