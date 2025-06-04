3 Wizards Detained In Samangan, Balkh, Sar-I-Pul
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Vice and Virtue and Complaints (MoVVC) says its muhatsibs“morality officers” have arrested three individuals on charges of practicing witchcraft in northern Balkh, Sar-i-Pul and Samangan provinces.
In a statement, MoVVC said its morality officers detained three skilled wizards in the three provinces on Tuesday.
It said these individuals were engaged in activities contrary to Islamic Sharia.
The statement read:“Evidence recovered from the suspects indicates that they caused conflict among numerous families. These individuals have been practising witchcraft for an extended period, using specific books and documents that allegedly led to family disputes and separations between spouses. They were apprehended while performing sorcery and have been referred to judicial authorities following investigations.”
The ministry added witchcraft was considered one of the major sins and a clear manifestation of corruption under Islamic law.
The arrests come after Minister of Vice and Virtue had previously declared the practice of sorcery forbidden throughout Afghanistan, in accordance with divine rulings.
