Fuel Imports Suspended Via Farahi Port Over Quality

KABUL (Pajhwok): Fuel imports through the Sheikh Abu Nasr Farahi port in western Farah province have been suspended indefinitely following the entry of low-quality fuel into the country, officials announced Wednesday.

Maulvi Shamsuddin Shariati, Acting Director of the General Directorate for Monitoring and Implementation of Decrees of the Islamic Emirate, made the announcement during a press conference at the Government Media and Information Center.

He stated that the import of substandard goods-particularly fuel-contributed to environmental pollution. In response, the Cabinet of the Islamic Emirate has decided to strictly prohibit the import of low-quality products, including fuel, gas, chemical fertilizers, medicines, food items, and other materials. Legal action will be taken against violators.

Shariati added that the Cabinet had appointed a delegation, led by his directorate and comprising representatives from the Ministries of Finance, Mines and Petroleum, Industry and Commerce, the General Directorate of Intelligence, and Emirati oil and gas companies, to investigate the issue and present a comprehensive strategy to prevent the import of low-quality fuel.

After inspecting all entry points for fuel and petroleum products and assessing the scale of substandard imports, the delegation submitted a set of recommendations, which were subsequently approved by the Cabinet and ratified by the leader of the Islamic Emirate.

To ensure the implementation of this decree, another joint delegation was formed, again under the leadership of the General Directorate. The team also includes Mullah Abdul Haq Hamkar, Deputy Minister for Counter-Narcotics at the Ministry of Interior; Mullah Bismillah Akhund, Deputy for Finance and Administration at the General Directorate of Intelligence; and Maulvi Sayed Ahmad Mustaqim, Deputy Chief of Staff at the Office of the Prime Minister.

This new delegation presented further proposals to the Cabinet, which were also approved and endorsed by the leadership.

According to Shariati, between June 10 and January 14 of the previous year, a total of 1,572 tankers carrying substandard and low-grade petroleum products were identified. Of these, 1,014 shipments were returned, while the remaining quantities were mixed and released into the market.

The investigation found that the majority of these substandard petroleum products entered the country through the Sheikh Abu Nasr Farahi port, whereas only 746 tankers of similar quality were recorded at other ports.

Although Shariati did not specify said when fuel imports from the Farahi port might would resume, he noted that a decision would be made in the future under the guidance of relevant authorities.

The delegation also recommended halting the import of raw petroleum products from ports where such imports are deemed unnecessary. Furthermore, imports of A80 petrol, which does not meet national standards, have been completely banned across all ports and border crossings.

He emphasized that licenses for importing fuel and liquefied gas will only be issued to individuals and companies that possess valid permits from relevant authorities and demonstrate both experience and credibility.

While laboratories are in place at all ports handling fuel imports, Shariati acknowledged issues such as non-standard and insufficient testing equipment. These shortcomings, he said, will be addressed promptly, and calibrated machinery will be installed to ensure proper quality control.

Speaking at the same press conference, Mohammad Younus Mohmand, Deputy Head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, expressed the private sector's support for the Islamic Emirate and its commitment to public service.

He stressed that the government should not only focus on fuel, but also ensure the quality of imported medicines and food, and take firm steps to block substandard goods.

Mohmand added that Afghan traders are actively working to prevent the import of low-quality fuel and are committed to bringing in high-quality products that meet safety and environmental standards.

He assured the public that the closure of the Farahi port would not lead to a rise in fuel prices, as new contracts have already been signed with other countries to ensure the import of quality fuel.

