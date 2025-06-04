Moph Advises Preventive Measures To Avoid Congo Virus

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): With the approach of Eidul Adha, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has asked the public to strictly observe preventives measures during the slaughtering of animals in order to avoid contracting the deadly“Congo fever.”

What is Congo Fever and how is it transmitted?

Dr. Faridullah Omari, a trainer and infectious disease specialist at the National and Specialized Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kabul, told Pajhwok Afghan News that Congo fever is a severe, contagious, viral, and deadly disease that can affect children, youth, and the elderly.

According to him, the Congo virus enters the body of animals through tick bites and remains in the animal's body without showing any symptoms. The virus can be transmitted to healthy individuals through the blood and body fluids of infected animals or humans.

He explained that early symptoms of the disease include high fever, headache, muscle pain, stiff neck, back pain, red eyes, sensitivity to light, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

He added that after two to four days, the disease may lead to insomnia, lack of interest, depression, and irritability. As the disease progresses, it can cause red or purple spots on the skin, bleeding from the mouth and nose, and the presence of blood in vomit and feces.

He continued:“Severe bleeding may also occur in patients, which is usually when they are brought to the hospital. They may have nasal, skin, oral, and rectal bleeding. In the final stage, which is also known as the recovery phase, hair loss, rapid heartbeat, stresses, and psychological issues can arise.”

Dr. Omari stated that the virus can also be transmitted through the use of personal items such as toothbrushes, cups, and spoons of an infected person.

He added that, according to research by the World Health Organization, infected individuals can also transmit the virus through airborne droplets, such as from sneezing and coughing.

Who is at risk, and what are the doctors' recommendations?

Dr. Omari said that livestock owners, farmers, butchers, veterinarians, cooks, healthcare workers, and caretakers of Congo patients are at greater risk of contracting the disease.

He recommended that during the slaughtering of animals, people should wear masks, gloves, aprons, and boots. The animal should be left for 30 minutes after slaughter to allow the blood to drain before skinning, and the hide should be placed aside.

He urged people with hand wounds not to touch animals and advised that the meat should be refrigerated. Areas contaminated with animal blood should be thoroughly washed with clean water and chlorine.

He added:“If we follow these steps, I am confident we will be safe from this disease.”

He also stressed that anyone experiencing symptoms such as headache, fever, body pain, or bleeding from the mouth or nose should immediately seek medical care and avoid self-medication.

The Ministry of Public Health has issued a message to the public:“Persons infected with Congo fever must be placed under strict medical supervision to prevent the disease from spreading to others.”

The ministry stated:“In the event of an outbreak, do not use personal or public transport for transporting live or slaughtered animals, hides, wool, or uncleaned heads and feet of slaughtered animals.”

It also recommended that in case of a Congo fever outbreak, all animal slaughtering should be conducted only in slaughterhouses to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Officials: 16 deaths from Congo fever in past 5 months

Dr. Sharafat Zaman, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, told Pajhwok that in the first five months of this year, 270 suspected cases and 59 confirmed cases of Congo fever have been recorded in the country, with 16 resulting in death.

Patients:

Idrees, a resident of Kapisa Province and a butcher who contracted Congo fever, said:“I'm a butcher. I once got infected with Congo fever. It was midnight when I suddenly felt chills. I've been bedridden for 12 days. I'm better now, but not fully recovered. I still feel very weak.”

He reported symptoms such as fever, chills, body pain, headache, nausea, and bleeding.

He admitted that he had not previously paid much attention to hygiene regarding Congo fever, but after recovering, he plans to take hygiene seriously.

Similarly, Basir Rahman, a resident of Kabul who is currently hospitalized with Congo fever, said he is a butcher and got infected due to a lack of proper hygiene practices.

However, Sayed Faheem, a butcher in District 4 of Kabul, said he strictly follows protective measures (wearing gloves, mask, and apron) during animal slaughter.

He added:“It's not just me; most butchers in Kabul follow health precautions to avoid getting infected with Congo fever.”

Likewise, Noor Ahmad, another butcher from the Kolola Pushta area, said he always uses gloves and a mask while slaughtering animals.

He added:“We weren't aware of this before - people used to slaughter animals wherever they wanted. But now that we've become aware, thank God, our government is proactive and provides awareness. There is a government-run slaughterhouse, and we go there for slaughtering.”

