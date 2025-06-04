60 Gold Coins From Ghorid Empire Found In Ghor
FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): The Department of Information and Culture of Ghor province says 60 gold coins dating back to the Ghorid Empire have been discovered in Allah Yar district of the western province.
Maulvi Abdul Hai Zaeem, director of the department, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“These coins, some of which are damaged, were discovered with a pot during the construction work of a road in the district. The value of the coins has not yet been determined, but they date back to the era of the Ghorid Empire.”
He added the coins were collated by officials of provincial intelligence department and have been handed over to the provincial museum under his department.
