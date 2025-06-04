Kevel Welcomes Ad Tech Veteran Mark Mannino To Board Of Directors, Accelerating Retail Media Innovation

MENAFN - News Direct) Durham, NC | June 04, 2025 09:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

Kevel, the leading retail media technology provider, today announced the appointment of Mark Mannino to its Board of Directors. Mannino, a seasoned executive with over two decades of leadership in advertising technology and digital commerce, brings invaluable expertise to Kevel as the company continues to revolutionize the retail media landscape.

As the current President of VidMob and former executive at Amazon and Flywheel, Mannino's experience aligns perfectly with Kevel's mission to empower businesses to create, optimize, and scale standout retail media platforms. His addition to the board comes at a pivotal time for Kevel, following its recent acquisition of Nexta and the upcoming launch of the Kevel Console, a unified self-service platform for both product ads and display capabilities.

"Mark's deep understanding of programmatic advertising, retail media, and data-driven marketing will be instrumental in guiding Kevel's strategic direction," said James Avery, CEO of Kevel. "His track record of driving innovation at scale while maintaining a sharp commercial focus is exactly what we need as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in retail media."

Mannino's appointment reinforces Kevel's commitment to providing retailers with flexible, customizable, and privacy-first technology. His expertise will help shape Kevel's approach to key initiatives, including:



Expanding Kevel's Retail Media CloudTM capabilities, offering ultimate flexibility for retailers to create bespoke ad solutions.

Enhancing Kevel's unified offsite strategy, enabling retailers to extend their reach across search, social, and display channels.

Accelerating the development of AI-driven audience segmentation and real-time decisioning tools. Strengthening Kevel's position as the most secure and privacy-compliant retail media tech provider.

"I'm excited to join Kevel's board at such a pivotal time for the company and the retail media industry," said Mannino. "Kevel's API-first approach and commitment to empowering retailers with full control over their retail media tech stacks sets them apart in the market. I look forward to contributing to Kevel's mission of helping businesses build, level up, and scale their retail media networks."

With Mannino's guidance, Kevel is poised to further accelerate its growth and innovation in the retail media space. The company's focus on providing comprehensive solutions that drive performance and revenue growth, coupled with its rapid implementation capabilities, positions Kevel as a future-ready partner for retailers looking to optimize their advertising strategies.

About Kevel

Kevel is revolutionizing retail media with its AI-powered, API-first Retail Media Cloud®, empowering retailers, marketplaces, and eCommerce platforms to build, level up, and scale custom ad networks while maintaining full control of their first-party data. By offering unparalleled flexibility in ad serving, audience segmentation, and self-serve capabilities, Kevel enables businesses to launch impactful retail media programs in weeks, not years.

Kevel's mission is rooted in the belief that every digital retailer should have the tools to create their own tailored ad platform, comparable to industry leaders like Amazon. Harnessing the power of AI for data-driven decision-making, Kevel has helped leading brands such as Chewy, The Home Depot, Dollar General, Sonae, Lyft, El Corte Ingles, Slickdeals, and others launch impactful retail media networks-fostering innovation and unlocking new revenue opportunities. With Kevel, businesses can differentiate their ad programs, maximize their share of media dollars, and take control of their retail media destiny. Discover the power of customization and performance at .