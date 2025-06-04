Square Peg Pizzeria Expands To South Florida With Grand Opening In Delray Beach - A Beloved New England Pizza Brand Brings Its Signature Flavor, Community-First Spirit, And Growth Momentum To The Sunshine State
Located at 4957 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, Florida, the new Square Peg Pizzeria offers a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere with both indoor and outdoor seating, a curated selection of craft pizzas and pastas, and beloved signature experiences like Limited Time Only chef-driven menus, live local entertainment, and the ever-popular Bottomless Sunday Brunch. Guests can also join the brand's exclusive "Frequent Pie-er" loyalty program, designed to reward regulars with perks and surprises.
"Our guests are at the heart of everything we do," said Mr. Jay Maffe, CEO and founder of Square Peg Pizzeria. "We are thrilled to bring our unique blend of food, fun, and hospitality to Delray Beach and look forward to becoming part of this vibrant community."
Square Peg is more than a restaurant - it is a neighbor. The company is deeply committed to giving back, sponsoring charitable events, hosting school nights and sports team dinners, raising funds for local fire and police departments, and supporting other small businesses and nonprofits. As a proud member of the Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce, Square Peg is already building the kinds of partnerships that will deepen its impact locally.
This new opening also kicks off the beginning of a broader national expansion. Square Peg Pizzeria is actively planning additional openings in key markets, starting in South Florida, with a focused growth strategy to become a national brand.
"As we grow, we remain grounded in the values that got us here-community, quality, and creating spaces where people love to gather," said Mr. Maffe. "Delray Beach is just the beginning of the next phase for Square Peg."
Business / Media Inquiries
Email: [email protected]
Website:
SOURCE Square Peg Ventures
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment