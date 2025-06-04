Square Peg Pizzeria Expands To South Florida With Grand Opening In Delray Beach - A Beloved New England Pizza Brand Brings Its Signature Flavor, Community-First Spirit, And Growth Momentum To The Sunshine State

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 2019 in Glastonbury, Connecticut, Square Peg Pizzeria began with a bold yet simple vision: to bring families and food lovers together over high-quality, handcrafted pizza in a space that feels like home. Since then, the brand has grown into a regional favorite, with 8 thriving locations-and now, its first restaurant in South Florida.

Located at 4957 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, Florida, the new Square Peg Pizzeria offers a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere with both indoor and outdoor seating, a curated selection of craft pizzas and pastas, and beloved signature experiences like Limited Time Only chef-driven menus, live local entertainment, and the ever-popular Bottomless Sunday Brunch. Guests can also join the brand's exclusive "Frequent Pie-er" loyalty program, designed to reward regulars with perks and surprises.

"Our guests are at the heart of everything we do," said Mr. Jay Maffe, CEO and founder of Square Peg Pizzeria. "We are thrilled to bring our unique blend of food, fun, and hospitality to Delray Beach and look forward to becoming part of this vibrant community."

Square Peg is more than a restaurant - it is a neighbor. The company is deeply committed to giving back, sponsoring charitable events, hosting school nights and sports team dinners, raising funds for local fire and police departments, and supporting other small businesses and nonprofits. As a proud member of the Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce, Square Peg is already building the kinds of partnerships that will deepen its impact locally.

This new opening also kicks off the beginning of a broader national expansion. Square Peg Pizzeria is actively planning additional openings in key markets, starting in South Florida, with a focused growth strategy to become a national brand.

"As we grow, we remain grounded in the values that got us here-community, quality, and creating spaces where people love to gather," said Mr. Maffe. "Delray Beach is just the beginning of the next phase for Square Peg."

