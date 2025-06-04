BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Flowserve Corporation (NYSE FLS), Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq STRM), Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE STR), Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq VIGL)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE – FLS)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Flowserve will merge with Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE – GTLS). Chart shareholders will receive 3.165 shares of Flowserve common stock for each share of Chart common stock owned. Following the close of the transaction, Chart shareholders will own approximately 53.5% and Flowserve shareholders will own approximately 46.5% of the combined company, on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the Flowserve Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to its shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at .

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq – STRM)

Under the terms of the agreement, Streamline Health will be acquired by MDaudit for $5.34 a share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Streamline Health Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Additional information can be found at .

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE – STR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Sitio will be acquired by Viper Energy, Inc. (“Viper”) (Nasdaq – VNOM). Viper will acquire Sitio in an all-equity transaction valued at approximately $4.1 billion, including Sitio's net debt of approximately $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2025. The deal represents an implied value to each Sitio stockholder of $19.41 per share based on the closing price of Viper common stock on June 2, 2025. The investigation concerns whether the Sitio Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Additional information can be found at .

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq – VIGL)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Vigil will be acquired by Sanofi (Nasdaq – SNY) for an upfront payment of $8.00 per share of common stock in cash. Vigil shareholders will also receive a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) entitling the holder to potentially receive an additional $2.00 per share in cash payable following the first commercial sale of VG-3927 if achieved within a specific period. The total equity value of the transaction, including the potential CVR payment, represents approximately $600 million on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the Vigil Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Additional information can be found at .

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.