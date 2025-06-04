Rhône Valley's Côtes Du Rhône And Côtes Du Rhône Villages Aocs Increase Focus On Wine Tourism

Rhône Valley's Côtes Du Rhône And Côtes Du Rhône Villages Aocs Increase Focus On Wine Tourism
The vibrant spirit and unique experiences put the region in a prime position to draw in visitors, both domestic and international, even further
NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inter Rhône , the organization that represents the Rhône Valley Vineyards AOCs, is happy to share that the Côtes du Rhône and Côtes du Rhône Villages AOCs, two significant appellations of the Rhône Valley, are concentrating on new and exciting wine tourism events and activities for consumers to explore this historic, dynamic part of the region. According to the French Ministry of Tourism, France is the world's leading tourist destination. The past few years have seen continued growth, with 2023 and 2024 seeing a record number of over 100 million visitors. The global wine tourism market is also expected to see continued growth over the next 10 years. The Côtes du Rhône, then, is poised to welcome visitors to this one-of-a-kind region: Imagine sipping wine under the sun, surrounded by medieval villages and rolling vineyards - the Côtes du Rhône is the ultimate getaway for adventure seekers, families, foodies, and culture lovers alike.
Cultural and Historical Wonders
The Côtes du Rhône is rich in history, with four UNESCO World Heritage sites, from the majestic Palais des Papes in Avignon, a 14th-century Gothic palace that once served as the residence of popes, to the Pont du Gard, an ancient Roman aqueduct that stands as a marvel of engineering. Stepping back even further, the Grotte Chauvet 2 cave in Ardèche, an accurate replica of the original Chauvet Caves, showcases prehistoric art that is over 30,000 years old. The stunning wine-producing villages of Séguret, Aiguèze, and La Roque-sur-Cèze truly capture the heart of the Côtes du Rhône with their beautiful scenery.
Sip, Savor, Repeat
For epicures, the Côtes du Rhône is home to a wide range of wines, from expressive reds and crisp whites to delicate rosés, paired with local delights like black truffles, creamy goat cheese, and Nyons olives for the ultimate tasting experience. Gastronomic experiences abound in the Côtes du Rhône, including chic bistros and picnics in the vineyards.
Festivals, Music, and Good Vibes
The Côtes du Rhône is known for its exciting fêtes, from lively music festivals to gourmet food events. Whether tasting through a wine festival or experiencing a traditional celebration, there is always a reason to raise a glass!
Nature, but Make It Fun
For visitors looking for outdoor adventures, the Côtes du Rhône is full of activities, from cycling through the vineyards on the scenic EuroVelo 17 (aka 'Via Rhôna'), hiking through breathtaking landscapes, to taking a guided wine walk. Sustainability is key here, and the region is dedicated to preserving its natural beauty.
Wine Tourism: A New Era
Wineries here are leaning into consumer interests - moving away from stuffy tastings and shaking things up with even more hands-on experiences, such as blending workshops, themed tastings, sensory tastings, massages in the vineyards, and overnight vineyard stays. The Côtes du Rhône region is appealing to those who are wine newbies, as well as to seasoned connoisseurs, with a wide range of unique experiences and something for everyone.
Tourists interested in planning an unforgettable trip to the Côtes du Rhône can for insider tips and must-visit spots.
About Côtes du Rhône and Côtes du Rhône Villages AOCs
Côtes du Rhône and Côtes du Rhône Villages AOCs are two significant appellations within the Rhône Valley wine region of France, renowned for their diverse and high-quality wines.
Côtes du Rhône AOC (Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée) is one of the largest and most renowned appellations in France, covering vast vineyard areas along the Rhône River. It encompasses both the Northern and Southern Rhône regions, allowing for a wide range of grape varieties and wine styles. Produced in 172 communes on rich and varied terroirs, regional Côtes du Rhône is notable for its diversity, its character and a blend that guarantees a quality wine.
Côtes du Rhône Villages AOC represents a step up in quality and specificity within the Côtes du Rhône appellation. This designation is reserved for wines that meet stricter production standards and come from specific communes or villages within the Rhône Valley. The regulations limit yields and dictate stricter guidelines for grape growing and winemaking practices, ensuring higher quality standards. Within the Côtes du Rhône Villages AOC, there are also specific villages entitled to append their name to the label, denoting even higher quality standards. There are 21 such villages, each recognized for their unique terroir and historical winemaking traditions.
