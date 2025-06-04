Inaugural Finance Summit From London Blockchain Highlights Real-World Blockchain Innovation

The day covered a wide variety of topics from blockchain regulation to the convergence of TradFi and DeFi in reshaping the financial landscape. Guests heard insights from speakers and moderators from key institutions such as Standard Charter, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Vodafone and JP Morgan.

The event commenced with a welcome address from Diego Ballon Ossio, Partner with Clifford Chance. "It's great to see crypto professionals and TradFi services experts coming together to develop something new. These sessions demonstrate that we are entering a more sophisticated phase in the digital assets space and the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) is poised to become the next technology of choice for financial services"

Alex Stein, Conference Director, London Blockchain said, "The Finance Summit made one thing clear. Blockchain is no longer on the sidelines of finance, it is becoming part of the core infrastructure. From regulatory frameworks to real-world deployments, we are proud to provide a platform where banks, startups, policymakers and innovators can come together to shape the future of financial services."

Session highlights:

1. Blockchain Regulation: Latest Insights into Key Regulatory Developments– Moderated by Madeleine Boys, Director of Programmes and Innovation at GDF. Speakers including



Laurent Marochini, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank, Luxembourg

Reginald Tumusiime, CEO, CapitalSavvy, President, Blockchain Association of Uganda

Ron Tarter, Founder & CEO, MNEE Angus Brown, CEO, Minit Money

Session highlights:

Digital asset regulation has shifted rapidly around the world in the last six months: Regulatory efforts have accelerated rapidly across major jurisdictions over the past six months, with the panel of experts outlining the key developments in the US, EU, Africa, and beyond.

The US is seen as less restrictive compared to the EU: The US is seen as more permissive under the current Trump administration, with easier licensing and new laws (e.g., Genius Act, Stable Act) supporting fintech and stablecoins. By comparison, the EU remains a global leader with stricter, more structured rules, especially under the MICA framework, which has been in development since 2018.

Africa is making positive steps toward digital asset regulation: Regulation is catching up with fast-growing private-sector adoption. Countries like South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda are actively shaping legal frameworks.

There is regulatory fragmentation, but it's not unique to digital assets: Regulations across the world are not fully aligned, and this can lead to fragmentation. However, most jurisdictions share 90% of the same rules. Collaboration and guidance notes are key to bridging gaps.

2. The Convergence of TradFi and DeFi – Moderated by Elise Soucie Watts, Executive Director, Global Digital Finance. Speakers including



Adeline Bachellerie, Deputy Director, Innovation and Financial Market Infrastructures, Banque de France

Anna Dinescu, Partner, Hilbert Capital Munder Shuhum, Founder and Managing Partner, Pearls Capital

Session highlights:

Traditional finance and decentralised finance are merging : The gap between traditional and decentralised finance is closing rapidly. Experts believe regulators and businesses should now treat them as part of the same ecosystem.

Tech modernisation, not a revolution : Munder Shuhum explained that blockchain and tokenisation should be seen as natural upgrades to existing financial infrastructure, not separate systems.

Regulation is still a barrier : Despite positive steps being taken, widespread adoption of decentralised finance is being slowed by regulatory uncertainty.

DeFi benefits from TradFi practices : Firms with a traditional finance background are successfully applying their expertise to decentralised finance systems, particularly in real-world asset tokenisation.

Not everything needs to be on-chain : The experts warned against using decentralised finance just for novelty. Instead, adoption should be driven by clear, scalable business benefits.

3. The Evolution of Digital Currencies: Navigating the Future of Finance – Moderated by Bilal Jafar, Hedge Fund & Crypto Correspondent, Dow Jones. Speakers including



Ray Dillet, Head of Financial Institutions, Bitwise Asset Management

Simon Seiter, Former Head of Digital Assets, Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbankiers, AG

Previn Singh, Executive Advisor to Global Digital Finance (GDF) Centre of Competency, Credit Suisse

Francesco Roda, Services Digital Asset Risk Director, Citi Bank

Joy Adams, Chief Operating Officer Digital Asset, Deutsche Bank Michael R. Blaschke, Global Principal Enterprise Architect, Enterprise Architecture & Advisory, SAP

Session highlights:



Enterprise adoption of digital assets is not just about disruption: True adoption comes from shifting from hype to serious strategic planning, emphasising change management and risk control rather than just technology leadership.

Regulatory attitudes have matured: Blockchain is now viewed as a foundational infrastructure and will connect other megatrends like AI and green energy.

Risk management is also evolving Enterprises are encouraged to integrate digital asset risks into existing frameworks instead of isolating them. Lessons from past tech transitions, such as cloud computing, should inform how enterprises handle decentralised finance today. True transformation requires structural change: The experts warned that true organisational change based on blockchain doesn't just mean faster and cheaper processes. Successful adoption depends on managing internal change and aligning blockchain use with new business models.

4. Real-World Applications of Blockchain in Finance – Moderated by Madeline Boys, Director of Programmes and Innovation at GDF. Speakers including



David Palmer, Chief Product Officer, Vodafone

Emma Lovett, Executive Director – Markets DLT, J.P. Morgan Anthony Clark-Jones, Executive Director, UBS Investment Bank

Session highlights:

Blockchain in finance is moving from a purely technology focus to real-world applications : This is like using smart contracts for exact settlement times.

Key executives need to understand the technology properly: Before it can grow and see widespread adoption.

The Bank of England's Digital Security Sandbox has seen significant interest : There are nine firms already involved in testing during the first phase.

5. Blockchain's Impact on Operation Efficiency – Moderated by Previn Singh, Executive Advisor to GDF, Former Head of the Digital Assets & Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Centre of Competency, Credit Suisse. Speakers including



Anand Paul, Independent Expert, Former Project Lead of Blockchain Securities Lending Production, Credit Suisse

Nadine Teychenne, Global Head of Digital Assets, Investor and Issuer Services, Citigroup Centre Micheal R. Blaschke, Global Principal Enterprise Architect, Enterprise Architecture & Advisory, SAP

Session highlights:

Blockchain can make transaction lifecycles, compliance, and auditing far more efficient: This reduces settlement times and enabling real-time data sharing.

Collateral management and remittances benefit from blockchain: Happens through faster movement, automation with smart contracts, and the use of stablecoins.

Blockchain reduces the need for outsourcing back-office functions : Bringing cost savings and efficiency to finance houses.

6. Strategies for Blockchain Integration in Financial Services – Moderated by Alex Stein, Conference Director, London Blockchain Conference. Speakers including



Ciarán McGonagle, Chief Legal & Product Officer, Tokenovate

Sonia Chawla, Head of Legal Investment Transactions, Schroder

Thomas Giacomo, Head of Payments Division, Teranode Group Riccardo Donega, Innovation Product Manager, DLT Digital Assets, Banca Sella

Session highlights:

Developing standards and aligning with regulations is key for blockchain adoption : Legal clarity is needed around tokenised assets and smart contracts.

Fintechs often drive innovation in blockchain: As the industry works together toward regulatory certainty, bigger banks will slowly adopt

Firms should speak to everyone from regulators to competitors : As there is a need for clarity around blockchain adoption.

7. Future-Proofing Financial Institutions with Blockchain – Moderated by Adriana Ennab, Executive in Residence, GDF. Speakers including



Sabih Behzad, Head of Digital Assets & Currencies Transformation, Deutsche Bank

Ray Dillet, Head of Financial Institutions, Bitwise Asset Management Brett Johnson, Head of Sales, Rekord AG

Session highlights:

Government friendliness has driven adoption of blockchain in the last 12–18 months : This has happened through clear support from the US and more regulatory clarity from the EU.

Large institutions face inertia: However, blockchain is now solving real problems like collateral management and saving banks millions of pounds.

Retail groups and fintech's take the initial risks : This makes it easier for banks to adopt proven blockchain technologies later.

Photo:

