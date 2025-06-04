Digital Turbine To Host Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Conference Call On June 16, 2025, At 4:30Pm ET

AUSTIN, Texas, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS ), a global mobile platform company, announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 financial results and operating progress on Monday, June 16th, at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT. The call, hosted by Digital Turbine's Chief Executive Officer Bill Stone and Chief Financial Officer Steve Lasher, can be accessed via webcast link: . The call can also be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 in the United States (or 412-317-6061 from international locations) and entering access code 8447671. A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website . The webcast will be archived for a period of one year.

For those unable to join the live call, a playback will be available through June 23rd, 2025. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 7941310.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine is the driving force behind superior mobile experiences for consumers and results for the world's leading mobile operators, advertisers and publishers. Our platform uniquely simplifies our partners' ability to drive end-to-end recognition, acquisition and monetization - connecting them to more consumers, in more ways, on more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. For additional information visit .

