Steel Dynamics Congratulates Mark D. Millett For Receiving Harbor Aluminum's Gene Greenberg 2025 World's Aluminum Executive Of The Year Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) congratulates Mark D. Millett for receiving Harbor Aluminum's Gene Greenberg 2025 World's Aluminum Executive of the Year Award. Harbor's Gene Greenberg World's Aluminum Executive of the Year Award honors leaders with integrity who have made significant contributions to technically improve and / or disrupt the aluminum industry for the better.

"Throughout his career, Mark has led transformational strategic growth within the steel industry and at Steel Dynamics," said Theresa E. Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Most recently, Mark has led Steel Dynamics strategic growth into the aluminum industry with our investments in a state-of-the-art recycled aluminum flat rolled products rolling mill and in two aluminum recycling slab centers. Mark has driven innovation, while creating an entrepreneurial, passionate team that drives toward excellence in all that they do. We are grateful to Mark for his leadership and his unwavering dedication to the Steel Dynamics team. We are incredibly proud of him as he receives this peer recognition regarding his contribution to the aluminum industry so far, and for what lies ahead."

Mr. Millett co-founded Steel Dynamics in 1993 and has been instrumental in building Steel Dynamics from its inception to its status as a leading industrial metals solutions company with over 13,000 team members. Mr. Millett has been the Chief Executive Officer of Steel Dynamics since January 2012 and was named Chairman of the Board in May 2021.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is a leading industrial metals solutions company, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. The company operates using a circular manufacturing model, producing lower-carbon-emission, quality products with recycled scrap as the primary input. Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metal recyclers in North America, combined with a meaningful downstream steel fabrication platform. The company is also currently investing in aluminum operations to further diversify its product offerings, with plans to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can industry, in addition to the automotive and industrial sectors. Steel Dynamics is committed to operating with the highest integrity and to being the safest, most efficient producer of high-quality, broadly diversified, value-added metal products.

