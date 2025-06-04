They Need To Know We Care - Operation Gratitude Launches Summer Drive To Support Troops, First Responders, And Veterans

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Operation Gratitude launches urgent summer drive to send Care Packages to Troops, First Responders & Veterans.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In 2003, an Iraq war soldier told Operation Gratitude founder Carolyn Blashek:“I'm going back over there. I know I won't make it back this time, but it really doesn't matter because no one would even care.”Those heartbreaking words sparked a movement. Determined to ensure that no service member ever feels forgotten, Blashek began assembling Care Packages from her living room-simple but powerful reminders that the American people care. What started with 650 Care Packages has since grown into a nationwide grassroots effort that has delivered over four million Care Packages to Deployed Troops, First Responders, Veterans, Military Families, and Recruit Graduates.Today, that mission continues-and the need remains urgent.This summer, Operation Gratitude is issuing an immediate call to action:The organization's stock of body wipes and lotion is depleted-items essential to fulfilling its signature Care Packages for Deployed Troops, Recruit Graduates First Responders, and Veterans.How You Can Help:Visit Operation Gratitude's Amazon Wishlist to donate the needed items and ensure that those serving this summer receive the support and gratitude they deserve."Every Care Package we send is a tangible reminder to our Troops, First Responders, and Veterans that they are seen, valued, and appreciated by the American people," said Meg Barron, Executive Director of Operation Gratitude. "This summer drive is an opportunity for all of us-individuals, families, and companies alike-to come together and show our gratitude in action. Every donation, large or small, makes a difference."Corporate Partnerships Welcome:Companies interested in joining this nationwide effort-through product donations, employee volunteerism, or sponsorship-are invited to contact ....Operation GratitudeOperation Gratitude is a nationwide nonprofit whose mission is to lift spirits, say Thank You to our Military and First Responder communities and honor their service by creating opportunities for all Americans to express their gratitude through hands-on volunteerism. Since sending its first Care Package in March 2003, Operation Gratitude has delivered over four million Care Packages to Deployed Troops, Recruit Graduates, Veterans, Military Families, and First Responders. The Volunteers of Operation Gratitude are a generous and spirited grassroots network of Americans united in a common cause to say "Thank You" to all who serve our great nation. For more than two decades, Operation Gratitude has been making a difference in the lives of our nation's heroes, and with your help, we can continue to show our gratitude to those who serve. For more information, visit OperationGratitude or follow us on social media. .

