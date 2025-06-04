Bella Vida Santa Barbara Launches Empowering 'You Are Amazing' Campaign Celebrating Authentic Beauty And Bold Confidence

Erin Schmidt with Models from Peak Models and Talent for "You are Amazing" campaign

Bella Vida Global is proud to unveil its most soul-stirring campaign to date under its award-winning luxury skincare line, Bella Vida Santa Barbara.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bella Vida Global proudly announces the launch of its latest campaign under its luxury skincare line, Bella Vida Santa Barbara (BVSB): "You Are Amazing" - a bold, multi-media initiative designed to inspire women everywhere to embrace their natural beauty, live unapologetically and celebrate who they are at their core.

As a clean, sustainable, and Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free brand, BVSB continues its mission of offering high-performance skincare rooted in wellness, self-care, and environmental responsibility. Each product is crafted to nourish the skin while honoring a lifestyle that values both inner and outer well-being.

The "You Are Amazing" campaign launches with a stunning commercial starring Linda Summer and Antonio Lujak, set in a chic black-and-white scene that captures the essence of everyday elegance. The story follows a woman preparing for a romantic evening out, showcasing her confidence and beauty through her self-care ritual using BVSB's featured, award-winning products: Brighten Vitamin C Cream, Sunlight Serum and Cocomero Watermelon Glow Serum. The commercial is now airing across major streaming platforms, including VYRE Network and Hulu, as well as across BVSB's social media channels.

In addition to the film, the campaign introduces fresh visual storytelling through billboard and digital placements in key metropolitan markets. Influencers Dominique Monroe (@dominique_monroe), Linda Summer (@lindasummer_) and Mary Tran (@marytrantastic) of Peak Models and Talent (@peakmodels) bring the brand's message to life with powerful imagery that speaks directly to modern women strong, radiant, and authentically themselves.

"Our "You Are Amazing" campaign is a love letter to every woman who has ever been made to feel she wasn't enough- either because of her age, skin or just for being herself," said Erin Schmidt, Founder and CEO of Bella Vida Global. "At BVSB, we believe that beauty comes from confidence, authenticity and self-love, then you can truly live a 'beautiful life'."

Consumers are increasingly calling for marketing that reflects real people with real experiences, and BVSB is proud to lead that shift. By leveraging a strategic blend of print media, experiential marketing, social media influencers, and out-of-home advertising, the campaign reaches both Generation X and Millennial audiences with authenticity and heart.

Bella Vida Santa Barbara was founded in 2019 by Erin Schmidt, whose skincare formulator journey began in her Santa Barbara bungalow kitchen. After years of struggling with cystic acne and sensitive skin, and inspired to have cleaner, more sustainable products by her daughter on the autism spectrum and the loss of her mother to cancer, Erin set out to create skincare that is not only effective, but safe and clean for her family and others like her.

Looking ahead, Bella Vida Global will expand the You Are Amazing movement with a three-part television mini-series slated for release in Q4 of this year, just in time for the holidays. Each episode will chronicle the journey of a woman overcoming personal challenges to realize her worth and beauty reminding viewers everywhere that they, too, are amazing.

To learn more about Bella Vida Santa Barbara and the You Are Amazing campaign, visit .

Bella Vida Santa Barbara is a Sustainable Luxury Skincare brand inspired by California's vibrant natural beauty, especially the ocean that graces our shores. As a clean, sustainable, and Leaping Bunny Certified Cruelty-Free company, we're committed to delivering products that not only enhance the skin but also support a lifestyle of wellness, self-care, and environmental respect. Loving yourself is the highest form of self-care, and we hope to help you truly love your own personal beauty!

