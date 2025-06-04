Dr Meenakshi Ravi, Mrs UNIVERSE Elite USA Hosts Paris Fashion Show June 21,2025

Dr Meenakshi Ravi hosts Paris Fashion Show

Dr. Meenakshi Ravi, Founder & CEO of Trailblazer Queen Productions & Mrs. Universe Elite USA 2025 hosts Paris Fashion Show & launches AI Mobile app

TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Meenakshi Ravi, Founder and CEO of Trailblazer Queen Productions & Mrs. Universe Elite USA 2025 and Mrs SouthAsia UNIVERSE 2025 Unveils Two Global Game-Changers in Fashion and Innovation.Dr. Meenakshi Ravi, Founder & CEO of Trailblazer Queen Productions and reigning Mrs. Universe Elite USA, proudly announces two visionary ventures poised to redefine the global fashion landscape - an AI-powered mobile app and a debut showcase at Paris Fashion Week.Trailblazer Queen Mobile App to Launch June 6, 2025In partnership with forward-thinking tech firm Fosho, Trailblazer Queen Productions will launch the Trailblazer Queen App - a cutting-edge platform merging fashion with artificial intelligence.This immersive app empowers users to:“See it, Snap it and Shop it“exclusive designer collections in real-time during runway.Enjoy behind-the-scenes access to global fashion eventsExperience instant runway-to-wardrobe connectivity“This app transforms how the world engages with fashion - making couture interactive, inclusive, and instantly accessible,” says Dr. Meenakshi Ravi.Trailblazer Queen Productions to Shine at Paris Fashion Week – June 21, 2025On June 21, 2025, Trailblazer Queen Productions will present its official showcase at Le Salon des Miroirs, one of Paris's most iconic venues. The show will spotlight visionary designers from across continents, creating a tapestry of couture, culture, and innovation.The link to event :“Paris Fashion Week is more than a runway - it's a global statement. We're proud to represent empowerment, diversity, and artistic excellence on this iconic stage,” says Dr. Ravi.These two groundbreaking initiatives underscore Trailblazer Queen Productions' mission to bridge technology, fashion, and purpose - uplifting talent and redefining runway experiences worldwide.About Trailblazer Queen ProductionsTrailblazer Queen Productions is an international platform founded by Dr. Meenakshi Ravi, celebrating fashion, innovation, and community empowerment. With a focus on elevating emerging designers and leaders through global exposure, the organization is home to several national and international pageant titles, including Mrs. Universe Elite USA.📍Media ContactTrailblazer Queen Productions📧 Email: ...📞 Phone: +1 (917) 969-5761🌐 Website:📸 Instagram: @meenakshiravi_2010@trailblazer_queen_productions

