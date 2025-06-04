Meghalaya's First Sailing Yacht Launched In Umiam Lake
Speaking during the launch, Sangma said that the launch of the yacht is meaningful as it brings together two critical sectors of the government.
“Whether it is in tourism or sports, we have goals, targets and plans and also a larger vision of creating livelihood and employment opportunities, keeping the youth at the centre of what we do, and today's program is the coming together of all these,” he added.
The Chief Minister also added that as Meghalaya's population consists of about 50 per cent below the age of 20, the government has to plan well to cater to the needs of this young population and said,“We have to set the foundations for them to be able to provide them with the opportunities in the years to come.”
He further said that the Umiam lake has not acquired its true potential, and the government has started different interventions like water sports and sailing in Umiam lake, apart from developing and creating better infrastructures and informed about developing the area into one of the best resorts in the eastern region of the country.
“Today's small yet significant move will improve the overall experience of our tourists, but this is only the beginning,” he said.
Bringing out the importance of the Umiam lake as a destination for water sports, the Chief Minister said the Umiam lake, with its picturesque settings, can be developed further for water sports.
Lauding the athletes who had brought accolades to the state in the last National Games in kayaking and canoeing, he added that the Umiam lake can become the centre for water sports in the state.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment