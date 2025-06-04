Al-Futtaim Appoints Wassim Arabi As President Of Retail Division

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates;June 2025: Al-Futtaim, one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of Wassim Arabi as the President of the Retail division, marking a significant step in the company's transformation journey and growth agenda.

Wassim Arabi brings over three decades of retail and mall operations experience to Al-Futtaim, having most recently served as Group CEO of Emaar Malls and Entertainment. His extensive leadership background, including a long tenure at Alshaya Group, positions him to lead the Retail division into a new era of accelerated growth and innovation.

Wassim Arabi commented on his appointment:“I am honoured to join Al-Futtaim at such a pivotal moment in its growth journey. The Retail division has a long-standing legacy in the region, and I look forward to working with the team to drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, and shape the future of retail for our partners and communities.”

Wassim's appointment reflects Al-Futtaim's continued focus on investing in leadership that can navigate the evolving retail landscape, drive digital transformation, and deliver meaningful impact across its diverse brand portfolio.

David Henderson, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Al-Futtaim, added:“Wassim joins us at a pivotal time for the Retail division, as we accelerate our transformation and focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences. His proven track record and deep sector knowledge make him an ideal fit for this next chapter. This appointment also reflects our continued commitment to attracting experienced, forward-looking leaders who can drive growth and innovation across our businesses.”

About Al-Futtaim:

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across 18 countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim's work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of nearly 33,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world's most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim's approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders-supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.