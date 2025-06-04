Bespoken Spirits Welcomes Francisco Bergaz To Its Board Of Directors, Signaling Accelerated Growth And Industry Disruption

Francisco, a member of the Bacardi family, becomes the 7th director on Bespoken's powerhouse leadership team

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoken Spirits, the category-defining force in sustainable, precision-aged spirits, proudly announces the appointment of Francisco Bergaz to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Francisco is Managing Director of Bekun LLC, a high-impact investment firm with a notable focus on the spirits and food industries, and brings more than two decades of leadership. As a former Bacardi Limited board member-representing the largest privately held spirits company in the world-Francisco brings world-class operational expertise and a powerful global network to Bespoken.

Francisco becomes the seventh member of the Bespoken board, joining:



T.J. Rodgers Semiconductor pioneer and Silicon Valley legend

Joe Fortune CEO of Mast-Jägermeister US

Vittorio Gambini President of Clos de la Tech winery

John Pinkel Partner and Portfolio Manager of Indus Capital

Alan Hawse Silicon Valley Executive

Scott Savage CEO of Bespoken Spirits

"We're thrilled to welcome Francisco and his lifetime of spirits industry experience to our board," said Scott Savage, CEO of Bespoken Spirits . "He has already made a significant impact by contributing sharp strategic insights and opening doors to key industry relationships. His decision to join our board-just as we closed our oversubscribed Series-C fundraise-signals growing momentum and validates the scale of the opportunity ahead."

Bespoken now has a complete executive team and board of directors to commercialize what has been a boutique technology. Bespoken's Solutions Division enables never-before possible private labels for anyone: celebrities, NIL collectives, sporting clubs, non-profits, and businesses large and small. This highly scalable division offers fully unique labels on a bottle of spirits that is new to the world and custom tuned in partnership with the client, all while dramatically shortening time-to market and reducing environmental impact.

About Bespoken Spirits

Born in Silicon Valley and now headquartered in Lexington, KY, Bespoken Spirits is rewriting the rules of whiskey through a proprietary, patented precision finishing process that leverages all-natural elements of wood, toast, and char. The technology empowers distillers with surgical precision over taste, aroma, and mouthfeel. With more than 5,000 whiskey trials under its belt, earning over 240 medals from top-tier tasting competitions in San Francisco, New York, and Europe, Bespoken is delivering superior spirits with a fraction of the wood, water, and energy-positioning itself as the future of responsible, scalable spirit production.

SOURCE Bespoken Spirits

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED