Accounting Today Releases New Research On The Advisory Services Surge At Accounting Firms

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As demand for strategic guidance continues to rise, firms are feeling the pressure to shift beyond tax prep, payroll and other traditional services. While many have already taken steps in this direction, Accounting Today's new data shows that capacity constraints, skill gaps and unclear service priorities are slowing progress - even as 85% of firms plan to grow their advisory business in the next two years, with 25% expecting that growth to be significant.

"While a small portion of the profession may be sticking strictly with compliance services, the majority recognize their best path forward involves adding more advisory services to their practice mix," says Accounting Today Editor-in-Chief Dan Hood, who authored the report. "To do this, though, they'll need to overcome related hurdles like the general talent shortage stretching staff thin, and the need to find or develop the skillsets necessary to offer an entirely new service."

Key insights from the report include:



Which advisory services firms are prioritizing - and why

How internal expertise and client demand shape service line decisions

The surprising limitations of cross-selling among current clients The challenges holding nearly one-third of firms back from offering any advisory services at all

Based on a survey of nearly 300 accounting professionals, the report offers a grounded look at the profession's transformation, with direct quotes and candid reflections from firm leaders across the country.

This research is essential reading for firms evaluating how - and whether - to expand into advisory work. The full report is now available for download:

