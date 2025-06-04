Century Of Innovation Celebration: Chrysler Brand Reveals Chrysler Pacifica 100Th Anniversary Edition, Hosts Chrysler Historical Vehicle Drive On Detroit's Belle Isle



Chrysler continues 100-year celebration with Chrysler historical vehicle drive on Detroit's Belle Isle with iconic cars, including 1934 Chrysler Airflow, 1948 Town & Country, 1955 Chrysler 300 and 1963 Chrysler Turbine

Chrysler brand introduces new 2026 Chrysler Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition to commemorate Chrysler's Century of Innovation

Chrysler Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition features unique content, including new "Est. 1925" Chrysler wing badge decal, Luster Gray polished wheels, semi-gloss Granite Crystal fascia and grille trim, and semi-gloss Granite Crystal Chrysler wing grille badge

Standard features include 10.1-inch Uconnect touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Stow 'n Go seats, power-sliding side doors, power liftgate and more to make life easier for families

Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition offers trio of available colors - Red Hot, Bright White and Hydro Blue - and builds off Chrysler Pacifica Select front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive or Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Select models

Chrysler 100th celebration continues on June 5 with group photo at Chrysler Technology Center Auburn Hills campus, featuring more than 1,500 employees and dedication of special time capsule based on toolbox Walter P. Chrysler used early in his career

Information on events planned for later this summer to celebrate Chrysler's 100 years still to come For more information and updates on the Chrysler Century of Innovation celebration, visit Chrysler

It's Chrysler's birthday week and the brand is continuing to unwrap a celebratory slate of initiatives to mark 100 years, starting today on Detroit's Belle Isle where media gathered for the once-in-a-century opportunity to drive historic Chrysler vehicles and also view the introduction of the new 2026 Chrysler Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition.

Chrysler Brand CEO Chris Feuell, Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles and Chrysler Historian Brandt Rosenbusch highlighted the brand's Century of Innovation with a discussion about Chrysler's past, present and future, on display at the Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle in Detroit, where Walter P. Chrysler was a member. More than 20 historic Chrysler concept and production vehicles were on display with many motoring on road to mark the occasion.

"Chrysler's 100th anniversary is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Feuell. "How often do you get to sit behind the wheel of history and feel what it was like when Chrysler revolutionized the road? Because Chrysler isn't just a name - it's a symbol of progress and a century of innovation. From engineering breakthroughs to design firsts, Chrysler has always been ahead of its time. And while we've brought amazing products to life over the past 100 years, we're not done yet. The Chrysler brand continues to lead, with new innovations, bold ideas and continued investment in the future."

Historic vehicles making an appearance on Belle Isle ranged from the first Chrysler-branded vehicle, the 1924 Chrysler Six, to the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid and the Chrysler Halcyon Concept, representing a potential future design theme and direction for the brand. Media took the wheel for the once-in-a-century chance to either drive or go for a ride around scenic Belle Isle in a dozen historic vehicles, including the 1934 Chrysler Airflow, 1948 Town & Country, 1951 New Yorker Convertible, 1955 Chrysler 300, 1958 Chrysler 300D, 1963 Chrysler Turbine, 1976 Chrysler Cordoba and today's segment-leading minivan, the Chrysler Pacifica.

2026 Chrysler Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition

To celebrate the present, Chrysler introduced the 2026 Chrysler Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition at the Belle Isle event to commemorate today's segment-leading minivan and the most awarded minivan ever, available with all-wheel drive and as the only plug-in hybrid in the segment.

Available in a trio of colors - Red Hot, Bright White and Hydro Blue - the Chrysler Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition builds off the Chrysler Pacifica Select (front- or all-wheel drive) or Chrysler Pacifica Select Plug-in Hybrid, adding special-edition content, including:



New "Est. 1925" Chrysler wing badge decal at the rear

Luster Gray polished wheels (new for 2026 model year)

Semi-gloss Granite Crystal fascia and grille trim (new for 2026 model year)

Semi-gloss Granite Crystal Chrysler wing badge on grille, with center in Anodized Ink (new for 2026 model year)

Gloss black mirror caps and black daylight openings Safety Sphere package content, including ParkSense front park assist with stop and 360-degree surround view camera system

The Pacifica Select model is loaded with standard content, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Stow 'n Go seats (second- and third-row Stow 'n Go on Select gas models), heated front seats and steering wheel, power-sliding side doors and power liftgate, safety features, including Blind-spot Monitoring and lane departure warning, and much more. Options include the Uconnect Theater Family package with seatback video screens, upgraded Alpine 13-speaker audio and built-in Amazon Fire TV to name a few.

The 2026 Chrysler Pacifica Select will be available at a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $42,465, with the Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Select available at a starting MSRP of $51,070. The Chrysler Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition will be available at an MSRP of $44,390 ($47,385 with AWD) and at an MSRP of $52,565 for the Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid version (all prices exclude destination, taxes and fees). The Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition will be available in the U.S. and Canada, with orders opening in June.

The Century of Innovation Celebration Continues

Chrysler has even more in store leading up to the brand's official birthday on June 6, 2025 - the date Maxwell Motors officially became Chrysler Corporation with Walter P. Chrysler as president. More than 1,500 employees will gather on the lawn at Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on June 5 for a group photo honoring those who have made 100 years of Chrysler possible.

The occasion will also be commemorated with a unique time capsule replica of the iconic toolbox Walter P. Chrysler used early in his career, sealed with rare Chrysler memorabilia and a list of names of those participating in the group photo.

The Chrysler Century of Innovation sales event will also kick off in June to mark the brand's 100 years of automotive innovation, and additional enthusiast events celebrating Chrysler's 100 years are planned for later this summer.

For more information and updates on the Chrysler Century of Innovation celebration and on the Chrysler Century of Innovation sales event, visit Chrysler .

Chrysler Brand

Chrysler marks its 100th anniversary in 2025, honoring Walter P. Chrysler's legacy of innovation, engineering excellence and beautiful, affordable designs. As the brand celebrates this milestone, the future looks bright with exciting new releases: a refreshed Chrysler Pacifica in 2026, a new crossover soon after and a third product inspired by the Halcyon concept.

The Chrysler Pacifica, the most awarded minivan ever, continues to lead the segment it created more than 40 years ago. The Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, the first electrified minivan in its class, achieves 82 MPGe, with an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. With class-leading safety features and available all-wheel drive, Pacifica is designed for modern families. Chrysler will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of its exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system in 2025, as well as the return of the budget-friendly Chrysler Voyager to the lineup.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ), please visit .

Follow Chrysler and company news and video on:

Company blog:

Media website:

Chrysler brand:

Facebook:

Instagram:

X (Twitter): or @StellantisNA

YouTube: or

SOURCE Stellantis