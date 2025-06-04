Britive Helps To Pioneer The Future Of Agentic Identity And Security Platform (AISP) Category, As Identified By Aragon Research

Independent Research Firm Highlights Urgent Need to Secure Proliferating AI Agents and Agentic Systems; Forecasts AISP Market to Reach $32.9 Billion by 2031

GLENDALE, Calif., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Britive, a leading innovator in identity security and the pioneer of the true zero-standing access technologies, is now helping to establish the emerging Agentic Identity and Security Platform (AISP) category, a role identified by Aragon Research in a new 2025 research note. The research note, "The Rise of Agentic Identity and Security Platforms: The Must-Have Add-on for AI Agents and Agentic Systems," by Aragon Research CEO and Lead Analyst Jim Lundy, highlights the urgent need for purpose-built solutions to secure the rapidly expanding landscape of AI agents and agentic systems within enterprises.

The Aragon Research note underscores that, as "Digital Labor is being powered by AI Agents and emerging Agentic AI Systems, which are digital workers that can do full job roles," traditional security frameworks are ill-equipped to manage their dynamic behaviors and unique vulnerabilities. This creates a significant "Access-Trust Gap" and introduces new risks such as prompt injection, over-permissioning, and unmanaged "Shadow AI agent" sprawl. Aragon Research forecasts the AISP market will grow from $3.2 billion in 2025 to $32.9 billion by 2031, a 48.8% CAGR.

"The proliferation of AI agents is fundamentally transforming enterprise operations, it also introduces a critical new frontier of cybersecurity risk that cannot be ignored," said Art Poghosyan, CEO of Britive. "We are honored that Aragon Research has highlighted Britive's pioneering efforts in defining and addressing this urgent market need for Agentic Identity and Security Platforms. Britive was born for the cloud era; our platform's core capabilities have been shaped by direct feedback and real-world challenges faced by our highly regulated and innovative enterprise and Fortune 500 customers. This ensures we effectively enforce ephemeral, least-privilege access at runtime, a cornerstone for Zero Trust security strategy. Our patented Just-in-Time Zero Standing Privileges model, tested and proven in these demanding environments, naturally extends to secure autonomous agents without slowing innovation."

The Aragon Research note outlines six key elements of AISP:



Agent Identity and Access Management

Data and Knowledge Protection

Agentic Operational Integrity and Resilience

Agentic Governance, Risk and Compliance

Policy Engine with Runtime Enforcement Human Oversight, Accountability and Attribution

Britive's cloud-native platform is uniquely positioned to deliver on these requirements by:



Extending True Zero Standing Privileges (ZSP) to AI Agents and Agentic Identities: Utilizing our patented Just-in-Time (JIT) access to ensure AI agents receive ephemeral, least-privilege access only when needed for specific tasks.

Unifying Identity Governance: Providing a single platform to manage and audit privileges for humans, machines, and now AI agents, across multi-cloud, SaaS, and hybrid environments. Enabling Secure Agility for AI Initiatives: Leveraging an agent-less, proxy-less, and API-first architecture to seamlessly integrate security into AI agent workflows without hindering innovation or operational speed.

"The explosion of AI Agents and Agentic Systems in enterprises means a new level of risk that must be secured," states the Aragon Research note. "By making AISP part of every AI Agent and Agentic deployment, the enterprise can be assured that their information, data, and IP are protected."

Drawing on deep experience and feedback from leading enterprises in highly regulated and innovative sectors, Britive aims to help organizations confidently embrace AI-driven automation. The company's pioneering security framework is built for the new era of digital labor, delivering the unified visibility, security by design, and enterprise-grade speed and agility that modern challenges demand.

To download a complimentary copy of the Aragon Research note, "The Rise of Agentic Identity and Security Platforms," visit Britive's website .

About Britive

Britive is a leading innovator in identity security and the pioneer of the first true zero-standing Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform, purpose-built to deliver unmatched speed and agility for today's dynamic multi-cloud and hybrid enterprises. Designed for the cloud era, not retrofitted from legacy systems, our patented approach eliminates standing access risks across all identities (human, machine, and AI agents), enabling secure innovation. Britive's API-first, agent-less architecture further unifies identity governance across all cloud platforms, SaaS, and on-premises systems via a single, centralized platform, ensuring clarity, confident compliance, and true operational agility.

About Aragon Research:

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and tech executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's evolving impact on business. Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises with the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. For more information, visit aragonresearch .

