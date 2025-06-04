Gimme Seaweed Co-Founders Annie Chun And Stephen Broad Receive Lifetime Achievement Award From Specialty Food Association

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Annie Chun and Stephen Broad have spent over 30 years building impactful food brands rooted in purpose, flavor, and innovation. Partners in both business and life, they have reshaped the way Americans experience Asian cuisine-first with, and now with, a top-selling organic seaweed snack brand in the U.S. They are at the forefront of the "seaweed revolution" and have a shared vision to elevate this sustainable superfood that not only nourishes families but also supports a healthier planet for the future.

Annie and Stephen have been proud members of the Specialty Food Association for over 25 years. Stephen served on the SFA Supplier Marketing Council in the early 2000s, and both have remained passionate about connecting with industry peers and giving back to the community that helped shape their journey.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is one of the highest honors presented by the SFA, celebrating individuals whose influence has shaped and advanced the specialty food industry. Annie and Stephen's vision has redefined what's possible in clean-label, globally inspired foods while fostering cross-cultural understanding and sustainable sourcing.

"This award is an incredible honor-not just for me, but for everyone who's been part of our journey," said Annie Chun. "I'm deeply grateful to the Specialty Food Association for recognizing our work, and to our community of partners, farmers, and customers who have believed in our mission to make Asian flavors accessible, healthy, and joyful."

"This recognition means so much because it comes from the industry that has shaped our lives and supported our vision from the start," adds Stephen Broad. "We've always believed that food can be a powerful connector-between cultures, people, and generations. I'm proud of what we've built and I'm even more excited about what's ahead as we continue to grow the seaweed category and inspire the next wave of food entrepreneurs."

From driving demand to influencing international sustainable farming practices, Annie and Stephen continue to serve as powerful advocates for global food innovation and cultural connection. The award will be presented at the sofiTM Awards Gala on June 24, 2025, during the 68th Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City.

About Gimme Seaweed:

Founded in Northern California by visionary food entrepreneurs Annie Chun and Stephen Broad, Gimme Seaweed was born from a passion for bringing bold, cross-cultural flavors to the Western market. Annie and Stephen first made their mark with Annie Chun's, a pioneering brand that introduced natural Asian foods to American consumers. After selling that company, they set out to reimagine a beloved Korean side dish as a flavorful snack tailored to American tastes. The vision led to Gimme-the first brand to introduce organic, non-GMO seaweed snacks to the US market. Today, Gimme is the #1 organic seaweed snack brand in the US, fueling category growth and paving the way for further innovation. You can find Gimme in grocery and natural food stores nationwide and among the top-selling snacks on Amazon.

Contact: The Co-Op Agency

Erica Markle | [email protected]

SOURCE Gimme Seaweed