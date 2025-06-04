Propedix Inc. Announces Appointment Of William Haegele To Board Of Directors

BOSTON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Propedix, a leading organization in Anti-infective topical Dermatology treatments, is pleased to announce a significant addition to its Board of Directors. Bill Haegele has been appointed to the Board of Directors as its first Independent Director and will play a pivotal role in driving the company's strategic initiatives and fostering continued growth. Propedix's first product, DryelloTM is a soon to be launched over-the-counter treatment for Athlete's Foot (tinea pedis), intended to both treat and prevent the fungal infection and its symptoms.

With a proven track record of success in life sciences, public accounting, board governance, and general management, Mr. Haegele brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Propedix. A retired KPMG Partner, he offers deep knowledge in corporate governance and risk management. Bill has held leadership and board roles at several life sciences companies and is widely recognized for his innovative thinking, strategic leadership, and comprehensive understanding of the industry landscape.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill to the Board of Directors," said Niv Caviar, CEO of Propedix. "His visionary approach, strategic mindset, and passion for life science innovation align perfectly with our company's values and objectives. We are confident that his leadership will help propel us to new heights and reinforce our position as an industry leader."

In this role, Bill will provide governance oversight over the company's financial, accounting, and corporate functions. His strategic vision and ability to help grow the company will be instrumental in guiding Propedix towards continued success and expansion as the Company develops and launches innovative dermatological topical anti-infective technologies.

Mr. Haegele expressed enthusiasm about joining Propedix: "I am honored to join the Propedix team and look forward to contributing to the company's growth and success. I am confident that the Company's management team's decades of experience in developing and commercializing dermatological and anti-infective technologies will establish Propedix as a leader in innovative biopharma delivery and formulation solutions."

About Propedix

Propedix is a leading biopharma and consumer health company dedicated to advancing innovative treatments in topical dermatology and anti-infectives. Through a commitment to innovation, Propedix strives to provide effective, clinically tested solutions to fungal conditions. The Propedix team works diligently to expand the world of antifungal and anti-pathogen treatment through the use of their propriety delivery and formulation technology. Propedix has established itself as a trusted name in the industry, centering around improving the quality of life for each patient.

About DryelloTM

DryelloTM is a novel treatment for Athlete's foot that has been clinically tested to demonstrate strong effectiveness in mycological (fungal) cure and the reduction of symptoms associated with such infections including itch, perspiration, maceration, and scaling. Dryello's unique technology formulation and the supporting clinical data will be made available to the public upon commercial launch by early summer.

SOURCE Propedix Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED