Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund Announces Call For Applications For The July 2025 Cycle

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The upcoming cycle supports a broad spectrum of grant programs, including early-stage basic research, translational efforts, clinical trials and manufacturing support. Maryland-based academic institutions, nonprofits and companies are encouraged to apply. Additionally, companies/non-profit entities outside Maryland are eligible to apply, provided the funded research occurs within the state. Supplemental funding is available for research projects involving collaboration between public and private sectors, accelerating the development of therapies for unmet medical needs.

"Despite ongoing uncertainties in federal funding, Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF ) remains unwavering in its commitment to support Maryland's pioneering stem cell scientists and companies. Our dedication to advancing innovative therapies continues undeterred, and we are grateful for the steadfast support from Maryland Governor Moore's administration and the General Assembly to help us succeed in this critical mission," said Ruchika Nijhara, Ph.D ., executive director of MSCRF.

"These funding opportunities are another big step in helping Maryland lead the way in stem cell and regenerative medicine research. Investing in innovative science and encouraging collaboration will open the door to life-changing therapies and help Maryland's biotech community thrive in a way that benefits everyone," said Rachel Brewster, Ph.D., chair of the Commission.

To date, MSCRF has supported over 700 research projects, investing over $230 million. In May 2025 alone, over $18 million was allocated to 52 projects spanning all stages of technology development, from basic research to clinical application and manufacturing.

Key Dates:



Application Submission Deadline: July 9, 2025 (before 5 PM)



Application Submission Portal Opens: June 18, 2025

Grant Awards Announcement: September 2025

For full details on RFAs and application instructions, visit . For questions or assistance, contact [email protected] .

MSCRF remains committed to advancing innovative research, supporting economic growth and positioning Maryland as a premier hub for regenerative medicine.

About the Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission and Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund

The Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission, through Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund, focuses on identifying and funding cutting-edge research and innovation in the field of regenerative medicine in Maryland. Our Accelerating Cures initiative comprises programs that help transition human stem cell-based technologies from the bench to the bedside as well as mechanisms to build and grow stem cell companies in Maryland.

About TEDCO

TEDCO , the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Tammi Thomas , Chief Development & Marketing Officer, TEDCO, [email protected]

Rachael Kalinyak , Associate Director, Marketing & Communications, TEDCO, [email protected]

