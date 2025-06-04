First Comprehensive Chest Pain Centers Certified In India

American Heart Association logo copyright American Heart Association

The American Heart Association recognizes three hospitals for excellence in cardiac emergency care

- DP Suresh, D, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a leading cause of death worldwide, including in India, where CVD accounts for approximately 36% of all deaths in people ages 30 to 69. Further, India has seen a 12.5% increase in heart attack deaths year-over-year, according to the most recent data available.In response to this critical health challenge, three hospitals are the first to become certified in India as international Comprehensive Chest Pain Centers by the American Heart Association, a global force changing the future of health for all. These hospitals are:.Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (Aster MIMS), in Calicut.Apollo Hospital, in Hyderabad.MGM Medical College Hospital, in Navi MumbaiThis designation reflects these institutions' commitment to delivering evidence-based care that reduces treatment times and improves outcomes for people experiencing chest pain, heart attack or related cardiac emergencies. It marks a significant milestone in the Association's ongoing commitment to improving outcomes for people experiencing acute cardiac conditions across the globe.“This certification represents an important step forward in the American Heart Association's global efforts to improve cardiovascular care,” said DP Suresh, M.D., incoming volunteer co-chair of the American Heart Association's International Committee, a native of India and executive medical director of the Florence Wormald Heart and Vascular Institute at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Cincinnati.“These certifications are critical elements to create a regional system of care that seeks to save lives by closing the gaps that delay people experiencing chest pain and heart attacks from timely access to appropriate treatments. Recognizing hospitals dedicated to evidence-based treatment allows the Heart Association to advance care quality and support healthier communities worldwide.”The Comprehensive Chest Pain Center Certification is the highest level of Chest Pain Center Certification and recognizes health care facilities that meet or exceed quality of care measures for treating people experiencing the most severe type of heart attack, ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI). STEMI occurs when blood flow is completely blocked to a portion of the heart. These centers have the equipment, expertise and facilities to administer percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), a mechanical means of clearing blockages in the heart, with the goal of treatment occurring within the times specified in the latest chest pain guidelines . Certified facilities must meet rigorous criteria and demonstrate their ability to quickly and appropriately identify, diagnose and treat people experiencing chest pain.The American Heart Association developed its international Chest Pain Center Certification to support hospitals in providing high-quality acute health care services to their communities. The goal is to significantly reduce cardiac death in people by teaching the public to recognize and react to early symptoms of a heart attack, reduce the time it takes to receive life-saving treatment and increase the accuracy and effectiveness of treatment.Learn more about the international Chest Pain Center Certification at heart/chestpain .

Michelle Rosenfeld

American Heart Association

+1 214-706-1099

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.