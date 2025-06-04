Triple THC Beverage Brand Encourages 'Choosing The Moment Over The Mission' With 'Turfing'

Turfing with Triple = drinking green on the green

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Triple , the THC beverage brand redefining social drinking, is spotlighting“turfing” - the sublime advantages of a summer with casual rounds of golf, lawn chills or last-minute darties that somehow turn into the best part of a weekend.

“If you and your friends are headed out for a round of golf and are more concerned with having a good time than keeping score, 'turfing' with Triple is perfect for you,” explains Lambo Perkins, Triple Chief Marketing Officer.

A social-first campaign on Triple's TikTok and Instagram channels,“turfing” social content will showcase the company's two signature products -- The Triple Drop and Triple High Seltzer. In addition to offering turfing social content, the brand will also be asking followers to“Show Us Your Turf” for free Triple-branded swag.

Triple is part of a generational redefinition of what it means to“have a drink.”

“We believe Gen Z is mindful, in control, and interested in experiences rather than consequences,” said Perkins.“They still want to sip on something social - they're just over the hangover, the calories, and the bloat. They want to choose the moment over the mission. They want to 'turf.'”

Triple in hand, some ideal turfing locations and circumstances:

oGolf – Don't sweat that slice into the woods. Just drink some green on the green.

oTailgates – Kickoff was 10 minutes ago? Meh. I'm doing great out here just vibing with my Triple Drop canna cocktail.

oLake, beach, pool – The only laps to swim are to and from that cooler of iced-down Triple High Seltzers next to that fully turned-up bluetooth speaker.

oSocial hangs – Tuesday. 1 p.m. 72 degrees. Sunny. Time to hit the front lawn, set-up chairs, chill. Anyone have one of those old-school tanning mirrors?

In line with the tastes and preferences of the Gen-Z and Millennial consumer, Triple now provides two mainstream products in the emerging cannabis space. Both the Triple Drop (5mg THC) and Triple High Seltzer (3 mg THC) are low-dose options, making Triple approachable for individuals who have never tried THC. And for those who have, it's a drink that's easily buildable.

Triple continues to set the standard for THC beverages by offering flavor-forward, sessionable products that rival the best alcohol-spiked drinks, minus the downsides. Whether mixed into sparkling water, a cocktail, juice, or enjoyed solo, the cherry lemon-flavored Triple Drop is the perfect companion for any occasion.

The Drop is complementary to Triple's seltzer product. With Triple High Seltzer, Triple's THC formulation offers a drink that's perfect for enjoying throughout the day or night, similar to how one would consume a beer or hard seltzer.

Triple High Seltzer comes in four flavors – lime, cherry-lemon, grapefruit and pineapple. The buzz kicks in within 15-20 minutes, lasts as long as a typical social drink, and is followed by no hangover. Triple High Seltzer offers a social buzz with just 15-30 calories per can, compared to around 100 calories in most traditional hard seltzers.

The Triple Drop is available at select retailers where Triple High Seltzer can be found. Nationally, find The Drop and seltzer at drinktriple.

