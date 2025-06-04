Court Sets August 21 For Next Hearing Of 'Bigg Boss 9' Fame Rishabh Sinha's Case Of Alleged Financial Fraud
Sinha has now fled the country as the allegations of financial fraud have come to light. IANS has accessed the latest arrest warrant, and found that the court has directed the Mumbai police to make the arrest. Since the accused remains away from the country, the court has set the next date of hearing as August 21, 2025.
It is alleged that Rishabh Sinha procured an amount to the tune of INR 1 crore, and duped his friend, as he refused to make the payment. The complainant has alleged that Rishabh is leading a“fake lifestyle”.
Rishabh Sinha is known for playing the role of Ayaan Ahmed Khan in 'Qubool Hai', participating in 'MTV Splitsvilla' and 'Bigg Boss 9'. He also played a negative role in the movie 'Kaanchi: The Unbreakable'.
He was a wild card entry on 'Bigg Boss 9', and was in the game till the very end of the season. He finished as the first runner-up as he lost to Prince Narula.
Rishabh Sinha also had a dramatic exit from 'Qubool Hai', and was later replaced by actor Vikrant Massey, who garnered fame following his work in 'Balika Vadhu' in which he essayed the role of Shyam Singh.
While Vikrant went on to transition into cinema with his recent release being 'The Sabarmati Report', Rishabh has largely remained away from the media glare. However, he continues to remain active on Instagram with his last post being from May 22.
Both the parties are required to appear in the Judicial Magistrate Court.
