Carepredict And ALIS Announce First Ever Automatic Care Tracking For Senior Living

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and CHICAGO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePredict , the leading AI-powered, proactive care platform in senior living, and ALIS by Medtelligent, the leader in purpose built software for senior living communities, today announced the results of their collaboration that delivers real-time care tracking that aligns scheduled care with actual care delivered-empowering operators to minimize revenue leakage, improve outcomes, and optimize staffing.

Senior living communities can now have an accurate 360-degree view of all care delivered - scheduled tasks, on-demand tasks, and incidental care. CarePoint is the only solution in senior living that autonomously captures the minutes staff spend delivering direct care, anywhere in the community-without the need for cameras.

"Our partnership with ALIS marks a significant step forward in providing senior living operators with a comprehensive, real-time picture of resident care," said Satish Movva, CEO and Founder of CarePredict. "By connecting the dots between scheduled and unscheduled care, we're enabling communities to make informed decisions, reduce operational blind spots, and ensure the highest quality of care."

The combined capabilities of ALIS and CarePredict create a one-stop, integrated care management platform offering the following benefits:



Industry-First Real-Time Care Tracking: CarePredict's CarePoint is the leading platform that autonomously captures the time spent by care staff in direct care with the residents-anywhere in the community. This allows operators to confidently align service plans with services delivered, optimize staffing, and reduce NOI losses from unreimbursed care.

Autonomous Charting Ensures Compliance: Care tasks created in ALIS can be tracked and completed via CarePredict's mobile app at the point of care, closing care loops and increasing documentation compliance-without adding to staff workload. Holistic View of Care Needs: Integrating residents' planned care tasks in ALIS with CarePredict's on-demand care requests, provides the care team with a comprehensive view of residents' care needs - facilitating resource allocation and providing objective data for family discussions.

"Our goal is to provide senior living operators with a connected ecosystem that empowers staff, improves care delivery, and simplifies workflows," said John Shaeffee, CEO of Medtelligent. "Partnering with CarePredict helps us deliver on that vision, combining rich, real-time insights with streamlined care planning."

The integration is now available for all senior living communities using ALIS and CarePredict. Operators interested in enabling the integration can contact [email protected] and [email protected] .

Leveraging AI since 2015, CarePredict addresses real-world challenges in senior living-improving resident retention, optimizing staffing, minimizing NOI leakage, and driving operational efficiencies. CarePredict optimizes both resident care and operational efficiency, delivering exceptional value to your community. CarePredict offers a comprehensive platform that combines fall detection, a nurse call system, real-time location tracking, proactive health analytics, and a lot more to provide operators with a single source of data.

Medtelligent makes ALIS: software purpose-built for clinical management, billing, and operational reporting in assisted living, memory care, and independent living communities. ALIS is designed to solve senior living-specific challenges including regulatory compliance management across different states, full eMAR management and drug counting, integrated assessments, and family engagement. To learn more, visit medtelligent .

