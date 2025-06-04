Utah Valley University Unveils Innovative Autonomous Aircraft Tug 2.0 At Provo Airport

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Engineering Students Revolutionize Aircraft Taxiing With Smart, Fuel-Saving Technology

Orem, Utah, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah Valley University (UVU) has unveiled version 2.0 of its autonomous electric aircraft tug, a cutting-edge student-driven innovation designed to reduce fuel consumption, lower emissions, and enhance airport safety. Recently demonstrated at the Provo Airport, this next-generation tug aims to transform how aircraft move on runways.

Aircraft Tug 2.0: What's New?

The redesigned prototype features major upgrades, including a hands-free coupling and decoupling system for seamless aircraft attachment, remote-control operation via cellular datalink with a live video feed, and a redesigned drivetrain for improved performance and efficiency.

According to Dr. Brett Stone, UVU mechanical engineering professor and former Northrop Grumman design engineer,“The latest redesign has taken the tug to the next level. Months of brainstorming, testing, and labor have paid off, and it's thrilling to show people how it works.”

Solving Aviation's Fuel and Safety Challenges

Aircraft traditionally taxi using jet engines, which consume 70-80 gallons of fuel taxiing from the jetway to the runway at airports like Salt Lake City International. In 2019 alone, adopting electric tugs could have saved airlines at SLC International $2.17 million in fuel costs while reducing noise and emissions - equivalent to removing 2,400+ cars from the road annually.

“This year, we built on last year's groundwork to modify, assemble, and test the tug,” said Bradan Penrod, a mechanical engineering student at UVU.“The attachment mechanism was one of the toughest challenges, requiring precision and problem-solving. As a mechanical engineer, learning the electrical systems was also a steep curve, but working with others made it easier. The hands-on experience working on the tug has definitely prepared me for the workforce.”

Beyond environmental benefits, the tug enhances airport worker safety. Unfortunately, tarmac personnel face risks when working with live jet engines, and UVU's autonomous tug provides a safer, fuel-efficient alternative.

Industry Recognition and Commercial Potential

Launched by Engineering Professors Brett Stone and Matt Jensen and Computer Science Professor George Rudolph, the project was designed to give students hands-on engineering experience. Two different teams of eight mechanical engineering and four computer science students built the prototype over two semesters, backed by $15,000 in grant funding from Rocky Mountain Power Foundation.

Their innovation won first place at the ACRP University Design Competition in 2024, securing an additional $3,000 award. The project has since attracted industry attention, with patents pending and discussions about commercial applications.

The Future of UVU's Aircraft Tug

With further development, UVU aims to scale the tug for larger regional jets like the Embraer and Canadair - and eventually Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft.

Additional applications include autonomous towing for baggage trains and snowplows and flexible operating modes: pilot-controlled, remote-operated, or fully autonomous.

“We are optimistic about its commercial future,” said Professor Stone.“The technology is proving that student-led innovation can redefine aviation sustainability.”

