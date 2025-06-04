Class Action Filed Against Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) - June 30, 2025 Deadline To Join Contact The Gross Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of

Shareholders who purchased shares of LPRO during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: February 24, 2022 to March 31, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that they: (1) misrepresented the capabilities of the Company's risk-based pricing models; (2) issued materially misleading statements regarding the Company's profit share revenue; (3) failed to disclose the Company's 2021 and 2022 vintage loans had become worth significantly less than their corresponding outstanding loan balances; and (4) misrepresented the underperformance of the Company's 2023 and 2024 vintage loans. As a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: June 30, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here:

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of LPRO during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 30, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

