Contact The Gross Law Firm By June 3, 2025 Deadline To Join Class Action Against Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (ABBV)

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that: (a) sold or otherwise disposed of the publicly-traded common stock of Cerevel during the period from October 11, 2023 through August 1, 2024, inclusive. (b) held shares of Cerevel as of the January 8, 2024 record date and were entitled to vote on the merger of Cerevel and AbbVie Inc. (c) sold shares of Cerevel stock contemporaneously with Bain Capital's purchase of shares on or about October 16, 2023.

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, Cerevel's October 16, 2023 secondary stock offering (the“October Offering” or“Offering”) documents and other public statements omitted material facts regarding AbbVie's interest in acquiring Cerevel at a price well in excess of the $22.81 per share Offering price, artificially deflating Cerevel's stock price until the merger was announced. Moreover, Cerevel's controlling shareholder, Bain Capital Investors, LLC (“Bain”), acquired Cerevel shares from the October Offering at an artificially depressed price while allegedly in possession of material nonpublic information regarding AbbVie's interest. On December 6, 2023, Cerevel publicly announced that AbbVie agreed to acquire Cerevel for $45 per share. The merger allowed Bain to receive a windfall of more than $120 million on the shares it acquired at the artificially depressed Offering price. In addition, Cerevel's January 18, 2024 Proxy statement misled investors regarding the true nature and timing of AbbVie's interest in Cerevel.

