Andrew Jones Auctions Will Hold A Design For The Home And Garden Auction On June 25Th, Online And Live In Los Angeles

Important early 20th century Louis XV style gilt bronze mounted kingwood, bois satiné, ebony and marquetry commode à vantaux: Coquille, François Linke. Estimate: $50,000-$70,000

Bvlgari diamond, silver Roman coin and 18K gold Monete necklace, circa 1980. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000

Pair of Louis XVI style gilt bronze mounted acajou moucheté and ebony side cabinets, Alfred Emmanuel Louis Beurdeley, late 19th century. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000

Roman carved marble torso of Diana, probably 1st-2nd century. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000

Oil on canvas painting by David Thimgan (American, 1955-2003), titled Falls of Clyde at Honolulu, 40 inches by 30 inches (102cm x 76cm). Estimate: $6,000-$8,000

Offered will be English and Continental antiques, clocks, fine jewelry, watches, silver, porcelain, antiquities, fine art, modern design, rugs and luxury items

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Andrew Jones Auctions ' Design for the Home and Garden auction on Wednesday, June 25th, will feature over 350 lots of English and Continental antiques, clocks, fine jewelry, watches, silver, porcelain, antiquities, fine art, modern design, antique carpets and luxury items.The auction will begin promptly at 10am Pacific time, live in the Andrew Jones Auctions gallery located at 2221 South Main Street in Downtown Los Angeles, as well as via telephone and online, at AndrewJonesAuctions, LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable. A preview will be held in the gallery on Monday and Tuesday, June 23rd and 24th, from 10am-5pm both days.The fine jewelry selection features pieces by Asprey, Bvlgari and Cartier, including a Bvlgari diamond, silver, 18K gold and Roman coin Monete necklace, expected to bring $15,000-$20,000; and a Cartier carved emerald bead, diamond, sapphire, ruby and 18K gold necklace with a pre-sale estimate of $8,000-$12,000.Wristwatches will include a Jaeger Le Coutre Reverso Duoface 18K rose gold strap wristwatch with an estimate of $4,000-$6,000; a Breguet watch, and a minute repeating 18K Audemars Piguet pocket watch expected to realize $6,000-$8,000.Gilded Age furniture, decorative arts, sculpture and clocks will be led by an important early 20th century Louis XV style gilt bronze mounted kingwood, bois satiné, ebony and marquetry commode à vantaux by François Linke , index number 559 bis, the mounts designed by Leon Messagé (estimate: $50,000-$70,000). A version of the piece highlighted Linke's gold medal-winning display at the Paris Exposition Universelle in 1900. It's believed to be the fourth and previously unknown example of the model to come to auction.Also included are a pair of Louis XVI style gilt bronze mounted acajou moucheté and ebony side cabinets by Alfred Emmanuel Louis Beurdeley, late 19th century (estimate: $10,000-$15,000); and a Napoleon III gilt bronze and porcelain mounted inlaid tulipwood art case upright piano, the case by Monbro, the movement by Erard (estimate: $2,000-$3,000).There is a plethora of bronze and marble sculpture of Classical and mythological subjects, including a white marble bust of Helen of Troy after Antonio Canova, 19th century (estimate: $700-$900); a Roman marble torso fragment of Diana, probably 1st-2nd C.E. (estimate: $10,000-$15,000); and a dramatic French patinated bronze figural group of the Trojan priest Laocoön and his two sons (estimate: $4,000-$6,000).A selection of gilt bronze and marble clocks features a figural piece L'Amour Messager after a model by Denière (estimate: $1,500-$2,000); as well as works by Claude Galle, Manière, Monbro, Charles Le Roy and others.From a Private Hidden Hills, California collection is selection of maritime paintings by one America's leading historical marine artists, David Thimgan,(1955-2003), including the large work Falls of Clyde at Honolulu (estimate: $6,000-$8,000).This auction is also the start of the offering of a vast collection of 17th and 18th century portraiture from the estate of Larry Bond of Utah, including a Portrait of Louis XIV after Hyacinthe François Rigaud (estimate: $500-$1,000). Also included are works by Emmanuel Benner, William Savage Cooper, Edouard Cortes, Henri-Joseph Harpignies, Paul Lauritz, Frederick Morgan, John Bernard Munns, Luigi Loir, Clark Kelley Price, Rembrandt van Rijn and others.Modern fine art will be led by multiples by Gustav Baumann, Grant Wood, George Tooker, Keith Haring, Robert Motherwell Lament for Lorca, 1982 (estimate: $8,000-$12,000); Helen Frankenthaller, Charles Lapique's Chocolats et candélabre, 1963 (estimate: $6,000-$8,000), Pablo Picasso, a Robert Graham bronze full length model of Gabrielle, 1998 (estimate: $3,000-$5,000), Marc Chagall, a bronze by Paul Gaugin, and a 1972 Andy Warhol Mao silkscreen.Design features pieces by Alain Delon for Maison Jansen, Ulla Darni, Rei Kawakubo, Paolo Pallucco & Mireille Rivier, Charles & Ray Eames, Andre Domin & Marcel Genevriere, Vittorio Introini, Tom Dixon, Lindsey Adelman, Hans Brattrud for Georg Eknes, two vessels by Bruno Gambone, a Taizo Kuroda footed bowl and more.A broad array of decorative arts features fine silver by Georg Jensen, including a pair of Acorn candelabra (estimate: $3,000-$5,000); and a four-piece Cosmos coffee service (estimate: $3,000-$5,000); a set of six Bvlgari rocking tumbler cups, a pair of English silver models of pheasants, a set of three German figures of knights, an Austrian table casket, flatware, an Elkington electrotype model of the Milton Shield and more.Other notable offerings include a charming German enamel and gilt metal singing bird box (estimate: $1,500-$2,500); a Versace for Rosenthal Vanity dinner service (estimate: $2,000-$3,000); 15 lots of Anna Weatherley botanical dinner ware, a vintage Goyard hat trunk, globes by Newton and George Philip and Son and more.Opened in the summer of 2018, Andrew Jones Auctions is a full-service fine art and antiques auction house specializing in the liquidation of estates and collections featuring fine art, antiques and collectibles. The firm understands market trends and has foresight for the 21st century.The highly experienced staff has a wealth of knowledge with international savvy, having worked for many years at major international auction houses in North America and Europe, sourcing property from all corners of the United States. Andrew Jones Auctions' sales are diverse and eclectic, and feature fine diamonds to contemporary art, from antiquity to the 21st century.To learn more about Andrew Jones Auctions and the Design for the Home and Garden auction on Wednesday, June 25th, please visit , or call 213-748-8008.# # # #

