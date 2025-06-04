Sargun And Ravi Dubey On Casting Manisha Rani And Abhishek Kumar In 'Hale Dil' & 'Aashiqui'
Talking about the initial glimpse of these projects receiving a positive response, Sargun told IANS, "People have given a lot of love to both the shows-'Lovely Lola' and 'Dil Ko Rafoo Karle'. If you haven't seen them yet, you can watch them on the Dreamyata Drama YouTube channel. We are extremely excited and overwhelmed by the wonderful response. We've also released the trailers of 'Haale Dil' and 'Tu Aashiqui Hai', and we're really hoping the audience will love these shows too."
While "Hale Dil" stars Manisha Rani, and Nishank Verma in the lead, "Aashiqui" has Abhishek Kumar, Amandeep Sidhu, and Mahir Pandhi in the primary roles.
When asked about casting popular faces like Manisha and Abhishek, Ravi shared, "The reason is simple-they are absolutely perfect for their respective characters. There's no real difference between Indu and Manisha Rani-Manisha is Indu. Similarly, Pamma and Abhishek resemble each other so closely. That kind of synergy between character and actor is a beautiful thing."
During the interaction, Sangun and Ravi also faced the question, "Television shows often tend to follow TRP-driven storylines. Do you think your shows bring a different kind of freshness?"
To this, Sargun replied by saying, "Definitely. We draw inspiration from the drama genre overall-whether it's Korean, Turkish, or Pakistani shows. Korean dramas are hugely popular, especially because they're limited series. Turkish and Pakistani dramas are also widely loved. But what's common is that each of them represents their own culture."
"We wanted to tell stories that are complete, meaningful, and time-bound. On television, stories have to be stretched for a long time, and in the process, many creative elements get lost. Here, we have the freedom to present our stories and creativity in a much shorter format, which we're truly enjoying," she added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment