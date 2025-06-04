Aayush Sharma Shares A Glimpse Of In-Between Shots Fun
Using social media, he gave the netizens a glimpse of the in-between shots fun.
Aayush dropped a BTS video from the set where he can be seen singing songs like "Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya Bewafa" from "Guide", and "Pyar Hame Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya" from "Satte Pe Satta".
In another clip from the post, he was prepping his lines before the take.
The post also incorporated a few BTS pictures from the shoot. Sharing the project update, director Sohail Khan revealed the film's title - "My Punjabi Nikaah".
Divulging further details of the drama, Sohail penned,“My Journey of my next film titled“MY PUNJABI NIKAAH”, starring SANJAY DUTT, ANNU KAPOOR, AAYUSH SHARMA and introducing a beautiful mysterious girl has commenced with meeting The Hon'ble Governor Of Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria Ji who was very kind and gracious while giving his blessings for the film (sic)”.
He added,“Also I was very fortunate to meet The Hon'ble CM Of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini Ji who was equally warm and kind giving his support and positive response for the filming of the film in the state of Haryana. Finally I would really like to thank from the bottom of my heart to The Hon'ble CM Of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann Ji who was very kind for meeting me taking time out from his busy schedule encouraged me to film my pet project in Punjab as well. I was overwhelmed and my heartfelt thanks to all the senior politicians who are making my ambitious journey as comfortable as possible. The love, affection, support and accommodations extended to us is highly appreciated. I sincerely thank everyone from the bottom of my heart and I will always remember your kindness for the rest of my life. God Bless you All. JAI HIND @@gulabchand_kataria @@nayabsainiofficial @bhagwantmann (sic)”.
