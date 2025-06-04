Medline Signs Prime Vendor Agreement To Supply The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

"We are incredibly proud of this Prime Vendor agreement," said Tiffany Sancin, executive account director, acute care sales, and sales logistic director, Medline. "Our advanced distribution capabilities, coupled with our cutting-edge technology, enable us to support the medical center in scaling their operations effectively. This agreement underscores how our ability to scale is key as they expand their footprint to meet the growing demands of their health system."

One of Medline's largest distribution centers in West Jefferson, Ohio, along with the company's fleet of MedTrans trucks, will service the hospital system's facilities in the Columbus region. The West Jefferson facility, built in 2023, uses AutoStore warehouse automation and software technology designed to optimize order fulfillment and enhance operational efficiency. The facility is part of Medline's network of 45 DCs across the U.S.

"Our West Jefferson team is dedicated to supporting The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center as they continue to grow," said Amanda Lovelace-Tobicash, vice president of regional operations, Medline. "Our team's commitment is evident through our industry-leading infrastructure, which utilizes the latest technology and innovation to ensure next-day delivery to 95% of all our U.S. customers. This level of service is what allows us to support the West Jefferson team's hard work and dedication to all Ohioans."

To learn more about how Medline increases operational efficiencies throughout the country through supply chain solutions, visit medline/supply-chain/

SOURCE Medline Industries, LP