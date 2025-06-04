South Korea Beauty And Personal Care Market Report 2025 Mass Beauty Outpaces Premium Products In South Korean Market
Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beauty and Personal Care in South Korea" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Beauty and personal care maintained solid current value growth in South Korea in 2024, with just a marginally slower rate of increase compared with that seen the previous year. Mass beauty and personal care outpaced the growth rate of premium beauty and personal care in this year, although both saw growth.
The Beauty and Personal Care in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market; Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change; Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Beauty and personal care in 2024: The big picture 2024 key trends Competitive landscape Retail developments What next for beauty and personal care ?
MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN SOUTH KOREA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- A shift from the premium to the mass segment in skin care The leading players continue to rise, but emerging brands also perform well "Wiser wallet" impacts mass beauty and personal care, with some players exiting
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Sun care set to drive growth, with brands popular overseas gaining traction Efforts to strengthen consumer engagement in mass dermocosmetics Distribution landscape likely to continue to change
PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN SOUTH KOREA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Solid growth, but performances vary significantly across categories Brand image change for the two leaders Steps made to address counterfeit products, but more will need to be done
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Scented premium categories set to perform well, but premium nail care will face competition Opportunities for selling premium products to men, but not necessarily male-specific products Improving performance expected for premium face masks
BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN SOUTH KOREA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Growth driven by baby and child-specific skin care, as using different products for various parts of the body gains popularity Players with wide distribution perform well Offline retailers outperform retail e-commerce, but from a low base
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Baby wipes will continue to drag down the overall performance Dermocosmetics set to hamper growth for baby and child-specific products Local brands likely to continue to dominate, and baby fairs will attract consumers
BATH AND SHOWER IN SOUTH KOREA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Body wash/shower gel continues its rise in popularity as consumers move away from bar soap LG Household & Health Care continues to innovate to maintain its lead Health and personal care stores increases its distribution share due to offering new brands, and in-store events
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Slow value growth despite the declining population, due to premiumisation and increasing per capita usage Growth opportunities for intimate washes, although from a low base Added value in the form of skin-friendly products in liquid soap
COLOUR COSMETICS IN SOUTH KOREA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Lip products sees dynamic growth due to the "lipstick effect" Smaller mass brands perform particularly well Retail e-commerce maintains its rising trend, with premium brands the focus
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Nail products to see the strongest growth, as new products continue to be launched KakaoTalk Gift likely to drive growth for colour cosmetics via retail e-commerce Trends likely to continue to impact sales of colour cosmetics
DEODORANTS IN SOUTH KOREA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Declining trend in an already small category Nivea loses share to Aesop Repeat purchases drive retail e-commerce to see further growth
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Aesop expected to continue driving growth for deodorant pumps Growth potential for deodorant creams Further penetration of retail e-commerce expected
DEPILATORIES IN SOUTH KOREA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Women's razors and blades drives decline in overall depilatories Schick suffers from the decline of women's razors and blades, but continues to dominate All distribution channels see sales decline, but retail e-commerce maintains its dominance
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Growth momentum set to recover for depilatories in the forecast period Women's pre-shave set to see a declining trend New regulation will make labelling easier for hair removers/bleaches
FRAGRANCES IN SOUTH KOREA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Premium fragrances continues to excel despite maturity Byredo sees exceptional growth, while Elca maintains its lead Bucking the trend in other beauty and personal care categories, department stores leads fragrances
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Premium unisex fragrances set to continue to drive growth Widening product variety and retail channels expected, but challenges will remain A potential move towards domestic brands thanks to new product launches
HAIR CARE IN SOUTH KOREA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- The range of hair care concerns addressed by products widens The leader continues to launch new products Retail e-commerce continues to dominate, but Olive Young stands out amongst offline retailers
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Slow and stable growth as more specific and segmented products are launched Rising competition for global brands in salon professional hair care Dermocosmetics has growth potential in hair care
MEN'S GROOMING IN SOUTH KOREA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Mass men's skin care continues to take share from the premium segment The leading players see falling value sales and lose share Retail e-commerce continues to dominate, although offline share higher than in many other beauty and personal care categories
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Contrasting trends, as mass men's skin care and premium men's fragrances set to outperform Retailers will continue to drive interest in men's grooming More dermocosmetics brands likely to offer variants for male consumers
ORAL CARE IN SOUTH KOREA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Due to constant innovation, toothpaste maintains solid growth despite maturity Amway's innovative product helps it gain share The inexorable rise of retail e-commerce continues
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Toothpaste set to see the strongest growth, driven by segmented product launches, and marketing New launches expected to drive premiumisation in oral care Power toothbrushes set to continue to expand due to changing consumer perceptions
SKIN CARE IN SOUTH KOREA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Anti-ageing and slow ageing trends drive strong growth for anti-agers The two leaders maintain share growth, but smaller players see stronger growth from a low base Retail e-commerce continues to grow, but variety stores also makes its mark
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Players will look for ways to make their products stand out Opportunities and threats for skin care Expertise of pharmaceutical companies making its way into skin care
SUN CARE IN SOUTH KOREA
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Both adult and baby and child-specific sun care see dynamic growth Despite exceptional growth for Aestura, AmorePacific's share declines Olive Young has an impact on both online and offline sales
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- New product launches expected to follow the "glass skin" trend and drive value growth Additions to functions and formulations likely to continue Brands popular in the US may achieve popularity in South Korea
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment