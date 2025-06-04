Oncology Market Global Report 2025: Industry Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Future Opportunities, And Regulatory Landscape
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|135
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$320.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$866.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising incidence of cancer globally
3.2.1.2 Several initiatives undertaken by government and other organizations to spread disease awareness
3.2.1.3 Growing number of diagnostic laboratories in developing countries
3.2.1.4 Technological advancements in developed countries
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High capital investment coupled with high cost associated with diagnostic imaging system
3.2.2.2 High risk of side effects associated with cancer treatment and risks associated with CT scanners
3.2.2.3 Dearth of well-skilled and trained oncologists and radiologists
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technological landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Cancer Diagnostics and Treatment, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Cancer diagnostics
5.2.1 Tumor biomarkers test
5.2.2 Imaging
5.2.3 Biopsy
5.2.4 Liquid biopsy
5.2.5 Immunohistochemistry
5.2.6 In situ hybridization
5.3 Cancer treatment
5.3.1 Chemotherapy
5.3.2 Targeted therapy
5.3.3 Immunotherapy
5.3.4 Hormonal therapy
5.3.5 Other cancer treatments
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Cancer Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Lung cancer
6.3 Prostate cancer
6.4 Colon and rectal cancer
6.5 Gastric cancer
6.6 Esophageal cancer
6.7 Liver cancer
6.8 Breast cancer
6.9 Other cancer types
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Hospitals
7.3 Diagnostic laboratories
7.4 Diagnostic imaging centers
7.5 Academia
7.6 Specialty clinics
7.7 Other end use
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 AbbVie
9.2 Amgen
9.3 AstraZeneca
9.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
9.5 Eli Lilly and Company
9.6 GE HealthCare Technologies
9.7 Gilead Sciences
9.8 GlaxoSmithKline
9.9 Johnson & Johnson
9.10 Merck & Co
9.11 Novartis
9.12 Pfizer
9.13 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
9.14 Sanofi
9.15 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
