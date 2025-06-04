Aldridge Construction Launches Expert ADU Construction Services In Salinas To Address Local Housing Needs

Aldridge Kitchen Renovation in Salinas CA

New ADU construction services in Salinas offer practical housing solutions as Aldridge Construction responds to regional growth and zoning shifts.

- Brian AldridgeSALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aldridge Construction , a licensed general contractor based in Salinas, California, has officially expanded its service offerings to include expert ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) construction in Salinas and surrounding Monterey County communities. This move comes amid increasing demand for affordable, flexible housing solutions driven by new state regulations and shifting demographic needs.Accessory Dwelling Units-often referred to as backyard homes, in-law suites, or secondary housing-have gained popularity throughout California. With new state laws making it easier for homeowners to build ADUs, Aldridge Construction is stepping in to provide experienced, code-compliant construction tailored to local property types and zoning requirements.“ADUs are a smart solution for homeowners looking to increase property value or accommodate multi-generational living,” said Brian Aldridge, owner of Aldridge Construction.“We've seen growing interest across the Salinas area, and this service expansion allows us to meet that need with quality craftsmanship and local insight.”Supporting Details:Founded and operated by lifelong builder Brian Aldridge, Aldridge Construction has established a strong reputation across Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito Counties for:. Whole-home remodeling. Kitchen and bath renovations. Garage conversions and additions. Structural repairs and framingThe addition of dedicated ADU construction services strengthens the company's role in providing adaptive residential solutions.Local & Industry Relevance:California's housing shortage has prompted the state to streamline ADU permitting and reduce zoning restrictions, encouraging homeowners to explore alternative housing configurations. According to the California Department of Housing and Community Development, ADU permit applications rose more than 20% statewide in 2024, with Salinas among the communities experiencing notable growth.In Monterey County, where space is at a premium and multi-generational living is common, ADUs offer a sustainable approach to increasing housing stock without large-scale developments. Aldridge Construction's localized approach ensures that each project aligns with regional building codes, lot sizes, and architectural styles.“We're not just building structures-we're creating long-term housing solutions for families and communities,” said Brian Aldridge.“By focusing on code compliance and functional design, we help clients make the most of their existing properties.”A Solution for Salinas Homeowners:Whether used as rental units, home offices, or extended family housing, ADUs are increasingly seen as practical investments. Aldridge Construction brings years of residential construction experience to each ADU project, providing end-to-end services from initial design consultation to final inspection.Contact & More Information:For more information about ADU construction in Salinas or to schedule a consultation, contact:Aldridge ConstructionBrian Aldridge, Owner📞 (831) 682-9788✉️ ...📍 1109 Aspen Pl., Salinas, CA 93901Aldridge Construction is a licensed general contractor based in Salinas, CA, providing residential remodeling, ADU construction, and structural services throughout Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito Counties. The company is committed to delivering reliable, code-compliant building solutions tailored to each client's needs.

Brian Aldridge

Aldridge Construction

+1 831-682-9788

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.