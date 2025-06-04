Arbitral Institutions Must Show That Arbitration Is 'Principled': CJI Gavai
Speaking at London's LCIA International Arbitration Symposium, CJI Gavai stressed that arbitral institutions should have a panel of neutral arbitrators of experts from different fields and jurisdictions to be able to cater to the needs of parties from around the globe.
Apart from the above, he said that these institutions should follow a set of procedural rules which are easy to comprehend, follow a transparent fee structure, adopt technological facilities such as provision for virtual hearings and live transcriptions, and utilise efficient case management.
"At the end of the day, parties don't just want justice – they want justice that's on time, on budget and has finality. It is this consistent and well-brewed cup of coffee that people will keep coming back to," CJI Gavai said.
Further, speaking on the change needed in the arbitration practice in India, the Chief Justice said that the arbitral award should be the last word and not an invitation to round two in court, except in those cases where there is manifest injustice.
"If I had a wand, I'd make 'final award' actually final, not a prelude to years of post award litigation. Arbitration is not meant to be the first lap of a marathon disguised as a sprint,” he said.
CJI Gavai stressed the need to grant institutional arbitration the“mainstream seat” it deserves. "Institutions bring structure, credibility, and discipline - and it's time we stopped treating them like a backup plan."
Further, he underscored the need to expand the pool of arbitrators - because justice should not come from a "closed club". "Diversity is not just good optics; it is better outcomes," CJI Gavai said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment