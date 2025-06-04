SSA Named New Retail Partner Of Chicago's Iconic Field Museum

Partnership brings curated and interactive retail experiences rooted in education, exploration, and sustainability to one of the world's leading natural history museums.

CHICAGO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SSA Group , a leading provider of retail, food, and admissions services for cultural attractions, has been named the new retail partner of the Field Museum in Chicago. This partnership sets the stage for a bold, new retail experience-one that will fully align with the Field Museum's mission to connect all of us to the natural world and human story.

Known for its dedication to mission-driven merchandise and engaging retail storytelling, SSA will work closely with the Field Museum team to develop a curated assortment of products inspired by the Museum's world-renowned exhibitions and collections.

"We view the retail experience as a natural extension of the Field Museum's mission," said Jacki Sorvillo, SSA's Chief Retail Officer. "It's an opportunity to inspire curiosity and offer guests a way to carry that sense of discovery beyond the museum walls-something meaningful that stays with them long after their visit."

SSA will introduce a refreshed product mix that highlights local artisans, ethically and sustainably sourced goods, and exclusive collections developed in collaboration with the Field Museum. The goal is to create a seamless connection between what guests see and experience in the galleries and what they find in the museum stores.

"We are excited to have SSA as our retail partner. Their commitment to collaboration and shared values aligns seamlessly with our mission," said Brad Schiever, the Field Museum's Senior Director of Business Enterprise. "Together, we will create meaningful, mission-driven product assortments that extend beyond the exhibit halls and into our retail spaces."

With more than 50 years of experience and a deep history of partnership with cultural attractions, SSA will bring a guest-focused, mission-aligned approach to one of the world's most iconic natural history museums, ensuring that every retail item amplifies the impact of the museum's work and inspires continued curiosity beyond the visit.

