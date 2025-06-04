Teachtown's Encore Named Special Education Solution Of The Year In 7Th Annual Edtech Breakthrough Awards Program
TeachTown's enCORE Named "Special Education Solution of the Year" in 7th Annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards ProgramPost thi
"With enCORE, instruction is tailored to individual student goals and learning objectives. Academics and behaviors improve because learning is 'just right' for each student," said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "With enCORE, schools now have the opportunity to give their students with moderate to severe disabilities equitable and inclusive access to the general education curriculum."
The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
"enCORE was developed by clinical and education experts to deliver flexible, personalized learning that supports every student's success," said Richard Becker, CEO of TeachTown. "We're honored to receive the 'Special Education Solution of the Year' award from EdTech Breakthrough, and we remain committed to making a meaningful impact for students with moderate to severe disabilities and the educators who serve them."
About TeachTown
TeachTown, backed by L Squared Capital Partners, is focused on providing software and solutions for students with disabilities, including those diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.
Media Contact
Megan Gilson
[email protected]
SOURCE TeachTown
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment