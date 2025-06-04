MENAFN - PR Newswire) TeachTown's enCORE is a K-12 standards-first, adapted core curriculum that provides students with moderate to severe disabilities access to the general education curriculum. enCORE uses adapted grade-aligned content, high-quality, differentiated literature and integrated technology. The comprehensive curriculum offers a blended learning approach to meet the wide array of learning and behavioral needs in a classroom through hands-on, teacher-led instruction and technology-facilitated lessons.

TeachTown's enCORE Named "Special Education Solution of the Year" in 7th Annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

"With enCORE, instruction is tailored to individual student goals and learning objectives. Academics and behaviors improve because learning is 'just right' for each student," said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "With enCORE, schools now have the opportunity to give their students with moderate to severe disabilities equitable and inclusive access to the general education curriculum."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"enCORE was developed by clinical and education experts to deliver flexible, personalized learning that supports every student's success," said Richard Becker, CEO of TeachTown. "We're honored to receive the 'Special Education Solution of the Year' award from EdTech Breakthrough, and we remain committed to making a meaningful impact for students with moderate to severe disabilities and the educators who serve them."

