CHICKEN SALAD CHICK COMING TO SMITHFIELD, NC

ATLANTA, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its 17th location in North Carolina, located at 924 North Brightleaf Boulevard in Smithfield. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, June 18, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year* .

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:



Wednesday, June 18 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year!*

Thursday, June 19 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE 40oz Chick tumbler with lid and straw!**

Friday, June 20 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick canvas tote bag!** Saturday, June 21 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE 16oz Chicken Salad Chick tumbler!**

Chicken Salad Chick of Smithfield is owned and operated by first-time franchise owners and husband-and-wife duo, Heather and Clay Harmon. Both North Carolina natives, Heather grew up in Fayetteville and Clay in Whitakers. The couple currently resides in Raleigh and spends many of their free weekends at their beach house in Surf City, deepening their ties to the region.

Before becoming franchise owners, Heather was a cardiac critical care nurse and now serves as Territory Business Manager for Elutia, a medical company providing porcine-derived cardiac products across North Carolina and Virginia. She continues to work full-time while Clay oversees the restaurant's day-to-day operations. To fully dedicate himself to this new endeavor, Clay recently dissolved his commercial clearing business, Harmon Land Solutions. Together, the Harmons bring a wealth of small business experience and a shared commitment to providing outstanding customer service. They also hope by building this small business legacy, their young daughters will want to be involved in the family business once they get older.

"Clay and I are incredibly excited to bring Chicken Salad Chick to Smithfield," said Heather Harmon, co-franchise owner, Chicken Salad Chick of Smithfield. "We first discovered the brand in Wilmington and have been hooked ever since. We instantly fell in love with the inviting atmosphere, and after spending two hours chatting with Haley, the franchise owner, we were sold on the idea of opening our own. Plus, the flavors are amazing – our favorites are Olivia's Old South and Dixie Chick because they remind us of our grandmothers' homemade recipes. That's what this experience has all been about – creating a welcoming, homemade experience for guests who want convenient, healthier dining options. The support from the community has already been incredible, and we know they're just as excited as we are for opening day. We can't wait to welcome everyone in!"

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Smithfield restaurant offers in-restaurant and outdoor patio dining, drive-thru, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're thrilled to see Chicken Salad Chick continuing to expand in North Carolina," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Smithfield has experienced significant growth in recent years, with Johnston County ranking among the fastest-growing counties in the state. Despite this momentum, the area still lacks a variety of dining options. We knew Heather and Clay's passion and determination could help fill that gap. The Harmons truly embody our mission to 'Spread Joy, Enrich Lives, and Serve Others,' and we're confident Chicken Salad Chick will quickly become a beloved part of the Smithfield community."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Smithfield team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Smithfield, the restaurant will be raising money for the UNC Johnston Health Foundation's Angel Fund, which supports cancer patients by providing financial assistance to buy medications, gas for transportation to medical appointments, wigs, prosthetic devices, and more. This cause is especially meaningful to the Harmons, as Heather's mother has been battling a diagnosis of stage four colon cancer for five years.

Chicken Salad Chick of Smithfield will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information, visit . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older, and purchase a Chick Trio. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers or in drive thru.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to operate 305 restaurants in 21 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See for additional information.

