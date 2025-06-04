Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Utulsa's Hurricane Ventures Investing In Cubenexus, Lyceum AI


2025-06-04 12:31:26
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TULSA, Okla., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa and Hurricane Ventures on Wednesday announced two new start-up investments: CubeNexus and Lyceum AI.

"Artificial intelligence is reshaping the startup landscape, driving new opportunities for innovation across all industries. At The University of Tulsa , we are proud to see Hurricane Ventures portfolio companies leading the charge in developing novel AI solutions," said Chris Wright, director of UTulsa's Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

CubeNexus redefines data management through cutting-edge software that enables users to rapidly query, contextualize, and visualize sensor suite and IoT-derived data in a unified 4D framework. By integrating disparate datasets into a common language, CubeNexus allows users to interact with their data using AI and see it evolve over time in 3D. This unlocks cheaper, faster, and more accurate analytics and real-time insights, empowering industries like aviation, energy, and telecom to operate with greater precision and efficiency.

Co-founded by Tulsan Adam Gobbo, a former U.S. Marine and Air Force pilot, and Steven Brandt, a fellow Air Force veteran with software expertise, CubeNexus leverages their firsthand experience in high-stakes environments to tackle critical challenges in spatial data integration. With a vision to be the data platform that powers augmented reality, extended reality, and digital twins, CubeNexus sets the new standard for spatiotemporal data.

Co-founded by alumnus Russ Hamer and Glen Platt, creator of the highly regarded "inverted classroom" concept, Lyceum AI has developed a breakthrough AI training platform that's transforming corporate learning environments.

Lyceum empowers anyone in an organization to create and deploy adaptive conversation-based trainings in minutes that allow companies to measure learning and ROI on training investment. Before, after or during trainings, learners interact with Lyceum's AI to deepen their understanding while managers have real-time access to a dashboard to gain visibility into learner comprehension, sentiment and skill progress.

"CubeNexus and Lyceum AI are prime examples of the innovative companies emerging from UTulsa's ecosystem. CubeNexus is revolutionizing spatial data management for industries like aviation and telecom, while Lyceum AI is transforming how corporations engage with personalized learning. These investments highlight the strength of the university's network and our commitment to supporting visionary founders who drive growth in the region," said Connor Sitton, director of Hurricane Ventures.

Hurricane Ventures invests in early-stage companies with strategic connections to the university in collaboration with FortySix Venture Capital LLC.

SOURCE The University of Tulsa

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN04062025003732001241ID1109637089

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search