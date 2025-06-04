Utulsa's Hurricane Ventures Investing In Cubenexus, Lyceum AI

TULSA, Okla., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa and Hurricane Ventures on Wednesday announced two new start-up investments: CubeNexus and Lyceum AI.

"Artificial intelligence is reshaping the startup landscape, driving new opportunities for innovation across all industries. At The University of Tulsa , we are proud to see Hurricane Ventures portfolio companies leading the charge in developing novel AI solutions," said Chris Wright, director of UTulsa's Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

CubeNexus redefines data management through cutting-edge software that enables users to rapidly query, contextualize, and visualize sensor suite and IoT-derived data in a unified 4D framework. By integrating disparate datasets into a common language, CubeNexus allows users to interact with their data using AI and see it evolve over time in 3D. This unlocks cheaper, faster, and more accurate analytics and real-time insights, empowering industries like aviation, energy, and telecom to operate with greater precision and efficiency.

Co-founded by Tulsan Adam Gobbo, a former U.S. Marine and Air Force pilot, and Steven Brandt, a fellow Air Force veteran with software expertise, CubeNexus leverages their firsthand experience in high-stakes environments to tackle critical challenges in spatial data integration. With a vision to be the data platform that powers augmented reality, extended reality, and digital twins, CubeNexus sets the new standard for spatiotemporal data.

Co-founded by alumnus Russ Hamer and Glen Platt, creator of the highly regarded "inverted classroom" concept, Lyceum AI has developed a breakthrough AI training platform that's transforming corporate learning environments.

Lyceum empowers anyone in an organization to create and deploy adaptive conversation-based trainings in minutes that allow companies to measure learning and ROI on training investment. Before, after or during trainings, learners interact with Lyceum's AI to deepen their understanding while managers have real-time access to a dashboard to gain visibility into learner comprehension, sentiment and skill progress.

"CubeNexus and Lyceum AI are prime examples of the innovative companies emerging from UTulsa's ecosystem. CubeNexus is revolutionizing spatial data management for industries like aviation and telecom, while Lyceum AI is transforming how corporations engage with personalized learning. These investments highlight the strength of the university's network and our commitment to supporting visionary founders who drive growth in the region," said Connor Sitton, director of Hurricane Ventures.

Hurricane Ventures invests in early-stage companies with strategic connections to the university in collaboration with FortySix Venture Capital LLC.

SOURCE The University of Tulsa

