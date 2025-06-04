Kalibri Introduces Industry's First Profit Platform To Help Hotels Grow Profit Contribution And Asset Value

"At a time when the hospitality industry faces surging expenses and increasing complexity in targeting its business sources, the focus has to shift to getting the revenue that contributes most to profit," said Cindy Estis Green, Kalibri Co-founder and CEO. "This is about helping hotels take back control of their performance and shift to a ProfitFirstTM strategy that aligns with owner priorities."

The platform is already delivering measurable results. One select-service hotel using Kalibri's Profit Platform increased its asset value by $2.24 million and grew high profit margin revenue by $179,000 through targeted mix improvements and smarter resource allocation.

"Finally, a platform that speaks the owner's language of flow-through and profit," said Mark Carrier, President at B.F. Saul Company Hospitality Group. "Kalibri's platform helps our management team spend time and funds on the business mix that yields the highest profit contribution. That means we grow our bottom line and our asset values."

As hotels prepare for 2026 budgets, Kalibri's Profit Platform is proving invaluable. By identifying the most profitable business mix and forecasting demand by rate category and channel, it enables hotel teams to right-size their sales and marketing spend-aligning every dollar with margin growth. Instead of repeating last year's spend or chasing low-return business, operators can deploy budgets with precision, clarity, and confidence.

"As we head into budget season, hotel teams finally have a tool that aligns sales and marketing spend with profitability," added Kristen Clark, President & COO of Kalibri.

Kalibri is a data and technology company advancing profitability in the hospitality industry. As the creator of the first Hospitality Profit Platform, Kalibri equips hotels with the intelligence and tools to grow cash flow, improve commercial performance, and increase asset value.

