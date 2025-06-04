Pruitthealth Expands Assisted Living Services In North Carolina
“Adding PruittPlace – Winston Salem to our assisted living portfolio is part of our broader mission to meet seniors where they are, offering them independence, with exceptional care when they need it,” said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth.“We are proud to grow our presence in North Carolina and look forward to serving residents with an even more seamless continuum of care in a community where they will feel safe, connected, and truly at home.”
Located at 2500 Polo Ridge Court, PruittPlace – Winston Salem boasts beautifully landscaped grounds and outdoor spaces for residents and their friends and families to enjoy. Additionally, the community is equipped with a fitness center, library, and communal areas designed for socialization and relaxation.
Residents can choose between assisted living services in upscale private studios or one-bedroom suites and memory care in private or shared studios. With a lively schedule of activities, ranging from arts and crafts to wellness programs and community excursions, PruittPlace – Winston Salem promotes a sense of belonging while encouraging an active lifestyle.
With the addition of this location, PruittHealth now owns or operates 13 assisted living communities in the Southeast. For more information on what these locations have to offer, click here or visit our Senior Living page on PruittHealth.com .
About PruittHealth
PruittHealth provides an expansive network of post-acute health care and senior services, offering skilled nursing, assisted living, senior living, home health, hospice and palliative care, veteran care, therapy, pharmacy and infusion services, and more. Founded in 1969, the organization's 15,000 employee partners serve approximately 26,000 patients daily in more than 185 locations in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit .
