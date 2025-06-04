Brooks Healing Center Offers Specialized Dual Diagnosis Treatment For Schizoaffective Disorder And Substance Abuse

Brooks Healing Center Logo

Brooks Healing Center Nashville Drug & Alcohol Rehab now provides evidence-based care for individuals living with schizoaffective disorder.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brooks Healing Center Nashville Drug & Alcohol Rehab , a leading mental health and addiction treatment facility near Nashville, Tennessee, now provides comprehensive, evidence-based care for individuals living with schizoaffective disorder and co-occurring substance use disorders. Recognizing the complexity of this dual diagnosis, Brooks Healing Center tailors its clinical and therapeutic services to meet the distinct needs of individuals managing both psychotic symptoms and mood instability alongside addiction.

Understanding the Dual Diagnosis: Schizoaffective Disorder and Substance Abuse

Schizoaffective disorder is a serious psychiatric condition marked by a combination of schizophrenia symptoms-such as hallucinations or delusions-and mood disorder symptoms, including mania or depression. Many individuals suffering from schizoaffective disorder turn to drugs or alcohol in an attempt to self-medicate, often worsening both the psychiatric symptoms and the substance dependency.

At Brooks Healing Center, clinicians emphasize the importance of addressing both conditions simultaneously, as untreated mental health symptoms can trigger relapse, and ongoing substance use can intensify the severity and frequency of psychotic or mood episodes.

Integrated Treatment Approach at Brooks Healing Center

Brooks Healing Center offers a dual diagnosis program that treats both schizoaffective disorder and substance use disorder in a coordinated, individualized treatment plan.

Core treatment components include:

Detoxification and Residential Treatment: Safe medical detox followed by structured residential care.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT): Helps patients identify and challenge thought patterns contributing to psychosis, depression, and addictive behaviors.

Trauma-Informed Care: Recognizes and treats the underlying trauma that may drive both mental illness and substance use.

Brainspotting (BSP): A powerful therapy for resolving deep-seated emotional pain and trauma.

Experiential Therapy: Facilitates healing through expressive activities that foster emotional growth and self-awareness.

12-Step Support Groups: Peer-based recovery framework tailored to individuals managing severe mental illness.

A Safe and Supportive Setting for Recovery

Set in the tranquil hills of Central Tennessee, Brooks Healing Center offers a peaceful environment that promotes healing, introspection, and personal growth. Patients receive round-the-clock care from licensed clinicians, psychiatric professionals, and compassionate support staff.

“Our mission is to offer hope and healing to individuals living with complex dual diagnoses,” says Bowman, Clinical Director at Brooks Healing Center.“We understand the challenges of schizoaffective disorder and addiction, and we work to treat the whole person-mind, body, and spirit.”

Begin Your Recovery Journey Today

If you or a loved one is struggling with schizoaffective disorder and substance abuse, Brooks Healing Center offers the specialized care needed for lasting recovery. Our dual diagnosis program is designed to stabilize symptoms, address root causes, and empower long-term healing.

